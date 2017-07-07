Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Brats and Brews
|
8th Wonder will takeover the taps at Good Dog Houston this Saturday.
Photo by Francisco Montes
Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:
July Champagne Tasting at Bosta Kitchen
Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.
1801 Binz
Bubbly fans can enjoy a tasting of Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon and light bites alongside a Champagne discussion with specialist Janie Higgins. The tastes include Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2004, Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2006, Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2008, Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage Rosé 2003 and Dom Pérignon Vintage 2004. Tickets are $90.
Celebr8 Hot Dogs with 8th Wonder Brew at Good Dog Houston
Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.
903 Studewood; 1312 West Alabama
This weekend, Good Dog has teamed up with 8th Wonder Brewery to celebrate National Hot Dog Month. Guests can expect raffles, swag and a four-tap takeover from 8th Wonder, as well as a specialty Texas bratwurst made in collaboration with the brewery.
Saint Arnold Downtown Pub Crawl
Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.
Saint A’s annual pub crawl will hit bars including El Big Bad, Springbok, Molly’s Pub, Flying Saucer, OKRA Charity Saloon, Conservatory and Little Dipper, to name a few. Crawlers can pick up a punch card at any of the stops between 2 and 3 p.m., then finish with an after-party at Market Square Park at 6 p.m. Those who complete the punch cards will receive their well-earned Saint Arnold pint glass. Visit saintarnold.com to see the entire list of participating bars and restaurants.
Feges BBQ Pop-Up at Holler Brewing Co.
Sunday, 2 to 7:30 p.m.
2206 Edwards
Patrick Feges, who has mastered kitchens from Southern Goods and Killen’s Barbecue to Underbelly, will be firing up his barbecue goodness at Holler Brewing Co. from 2 p.m. until the goods sell out.
Camerata’s 4th Birthday at Camerata at Paulie’s
Sunday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
1834 Westheimer
Beloved wine bar Camerata is celebrating its fourth birthday with piñatas, Paulie’s cookies and drink specials — including 40 percent off Txakoli, Chenin Blanc, and Sherry; $1 Rosé Jello shots, Domaine de la Romanée-Conti by the glass; and Porróns, Magnums and Jeroboams.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Houston dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!