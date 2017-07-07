Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Brats and Brews

8th Wonder will takeover the taps at Good Dog Houston this Saturday. Photo by Francisco Montes

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

July Champagne Tasting at Bosta Kitchen

Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.

1801 Binz

Bubbly fans can enjoy a tasting of Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon and light bites alongside a Champagne discussion with specialist Janie Higgins. The tastes include Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2004, Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2006, Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2008, Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage Rosé 2003 and Dom Pérignon Vintage 2004. Tickets are $90.

Celebr8 Hot Dogs with 8th Wonder Brew at Good Dog Houston

Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.

903 Studewood; 1312 West Alabama

This weekend, Good Dog has teamed up with 8th Wonder Brewery to celebrate National Hot Dog Month. Guests can expect raffles, swag and a four-tap takeover from 8th Wonder, as well as a specialty Texas bratwurst made in collaboration with the brewery.

Saint Arnold Downtown Pub Crawl

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.

Saint A’s annual pub crawl will hit bars including El Big Bad, Springbok, Molly’s Pub, Flying Saucer, OKRA Charity Saloon, Conservatory and Little Dipper, to name a few. Crawlers can pick up a punch card at any of the stops between 2 and 3 p.m., then finish with an after-party at Market Square Park at 6 p.m. Those who complete the punch cards will receive their well-earned Saint Arnold pint glass. Visit saintarnold.com to see the entire list of participating bars and restaurants.

Feges BBQ Pop-Up at Holler Brewing Co.

Sunday, 2 to 7:30 p.m.

2206 Edwards

Patrick Feges, who has mastered kitchens from Southern Goods and Killen’s Barbecue to Underbelly, will be firing up his barbecue goodness at Holler Brewing Co. from 2 p.m. until the goods sell out.

Camerata’s 4th Birthday at Camerata at Paulie’s

Sunday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

1834 Westheimer

Beloved wine bar Camerata is celebrating its fourth birthday with piñatas, Paulie’s cookies and drink specials — including 40 percent off Txakoli, Chenin Blanc, and Sherry; $1 Rosé Jello shots, Domaine de la Romanée-Conti by the glass; and Porróns, Magnums and Jeroboams.

