Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get a Sneak Peek of Feges BBQ

EXPAND Erin Smith and Patrick Feges of the upcoming Feges BBQ will be serving up hog and wine at Camerata. Photo courtesy of Feges BBQ

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Pearland International Festival at Pearland Town Center

Friday, 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

11200 Broadway

The fifth annual Pearland International Festival is bringing a brand new lineup of events to Pearland Town Center, rain or shine. Kick off the weekend with an intimate Friday evening concert; then continue it with a Saturday full of international eats, shopping opportunities, vendor booths, live entertainment and family-friendly activities. Tickets are available for $15 on Friday, $10 on Saturday, or $20 for a two-day pass. Children 12 and under, military, and seniors 65 and older, can purchase tickets for $5. Saturday’s event also features a “Taste of Pearland” VIP tent with wine, food and fine art, with tickets for $50.

Ice Cream Social and Saturday Morning Bake Sale at Fluff Bake Bar

Friday, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. until sold out

314 Gray

Pastry chef Stephen Collucci of Cookshop NYC will be bringing his donuts, ice cream, cookbooks and talent to Fluff for a sweet and tasty weekend. Things kick off with an Ice Cream Social on Friday, where Collucci will be offering treats from his ice cream cookbook, Everyday’s a Sundae. On Saturday, wakey bakey with eats from Collucci’s Glazed, Filled, Sugared & Dipped cookbook.

Karbachtoberfest at Karbach Brewing Co.

Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

2032 Karbach

Dust off your lederhosen and lace up those dirndls, Weekend one of Karbachtoberfest, which runs now through October 7, will feature live music from The Suspects (Friday) and Bun B with Trae The Truth (Saturday). Admission is free, and the brewery will be offering its normal nine ounce and 16 ounce beer packages along with ceramic mugs available for purchase.

Texas Taco Music Fest at Discovery Green

Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.

1500 McKinney

Celebrate Texas, tacos and music at this family-friendly festival at Discovery Green, with highlights including a Restaurant Throw Down Taco Cook-Off, cooking demos, live mariachi music, crafts and art booths, mechanical bull riding, karaoke, piñata breaking and a special kid zone. Tickets range from $10 early-bird access to $120 stage-level VIP; and the event is rain-or-shine.

Feges BBQ at Camerata

Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m.

1834 Westheimer

Camerata is hosting Feges BBQ for a special send-off event for chef Erin Smith, who has added to her already impressive resume (executive chef at Main Kitchen in the JW Marriott Downtown Houston, culinary director at Clumsy Butcher hospitality group) by completing intensive training to become a sommelier. Smith and husband Patrick Feges are planning to open a new restaurant later this year, with a focus on pairing traditional barbecue with quality wines. Get a sneak peak as the couple sling platters of smoked Black Hill Ranch hog with classic sides for $20, alongside a special wine list featuring Smith’s hand-selected barbecue pairings.

