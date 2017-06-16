Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Treat Yo' Dad (and Yo' Self)

Bring your pops to brunch at Ritual and stick around for free beer, whiskey and whole hug butchery classes. Photo by Troy Fields

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Saturday Morning Bake Sale at Fluff Bake Bar

Saturday, 10 a.m.

314 Gray

Fluff’s next a.m. bake sale features San Antonio's Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery and chef Jeff Balfour, with an innovative menu including fried chicken and praline crepes with SoCo-steeped pecans and Crystal hot butter, handheld pineapple and cornbread pudding, and a pan dulce breakfast sandwich with sausage, egg and jalapeño beer cheese. Arriving early is encouraged as quantities will be limited.

Food Truck Festival in the Heights

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

411 West 20th

The Greater Heights Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first Food Truck Festival in the Heights, featuring free admission, food truck eats available for purchase, fashion trucks, live music from Tianna Hall, The Houston Jazz Band and Mighty Pretty Mixtape, and plenty of covered seating. The food truck lineup includes fan-favorites like Happy Endings Asian Fusion, SMOOSH Custom Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches, Cousins Maine Lobster and Yoyos Hot Dog.

Father’s Day BBQ at Southern Goods

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

632 W 19th

Southern Goods will host a Father’s Day BBQ at Southern Goods, located at 632 W. 19th, on Sunday, June 18, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 3 pm. Patrick Feges, pit master, and JD Woodward, chef de cuisine, are planning a menu highlighting Southern Goods’ renowned barbecue while still allowing guests to enjoy some of Southern Goods’ most popular brunch items. Barbecue to be served includes: Brisket, turkey, pulled Pork and boudin. There will also be beer and cocktail specials selected to pair perfectly with both barbecue and brunch. Chef owner Lyle Bento says, “We hope everyone brings their Dad to Southern Goods this Father’s Day to relax and enjoy lunch on his special day.”

Father’s Day Pig Roast at Revival Market

Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m.

550 Heights

Bring dad to this neighborhood cafe, which will be roasting a whole pig and serving plates with pulled pork, three sides, dessert and a drink wristband (good for beer). Pre-sale tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online, in store or via phone 713-880-8463. Door tickets will be $30 each.

King of the Castle at Ritual

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

602 Studewood

Ritual’s Father’s Day festivities include the chance to grill your own steak on a custom wood grill, a complimentary beer class taught by Sam Payne of Firestone Walker Brewery with a complimentary tasting of four Firestone Walker beers (3 p.m.); a Whole Hog Butcher Demonstration showcasing butcher techniques, discussing heritage breed pigs, and how various cuts can best be prepared at home (4 p.m.); a Whiskey Class and tasting featuring whiskeys from around the world (5 p.m.); a complimentary mimosa for mom and a card-decorating booth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the kids. Brunch reservations can be made from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; with dinner reservations available through 10 p.m.

