Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Celebrate Summer with BBQ

EXPAND Celebrate the carefree days of summer with an end of summer bash at Killen's. Photo by Kimberly Park

In addition to Houston Restaurant Weeks, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Indian Summer Pop Up at Pondicheri

Friday, 7 to 9 p.m.

2800 Kirby

Pondicheri is hosting an intimate, interactive dinner highlighting the best street foods of India. The dinner is limited to 16 people and cost is $135 per person, including food, wine, gratuity and tax.

Feges Barbecue Pop Up at Holler Brewing

Saturday, noon until sold out

2206 Edwards

Last month, Patrick Feges left Southern Goods to focus on his barbecue and prepare to open a restaurant with his wife Erin Smith Feges, and he’ll be smoking meats at Holler Brewing on select Saturdays in August. Feges offerings feature five meats and four sides, with everything from his popular brisket burnt ends and Korean glazed pork ribs to housemade sausage and poblano creamed corn. Get one meat and two sides for $13, two meats and two sides for $17, three meats and two sides for $21 or a sandwich for $10.

White Linen Night in the Heights

Saturday, block party beginning at 6 p.m.

The annual block party, art sale and vendor shop takes place on the 200 and 300 blocks of 19th Street from 6 to 10 p.m., but you can find the revelry going well into the night all over the Heights. Check out party spots like Heights Beer Garden, Southern Goods, Town in City Brewing, Eight Row Flint and Christian’s Tailgate.

National Root Beer Float Day at Saint Arnold Brewery

Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

2000 Lyons

Saint Arnold Brewing Company will be celebrating National Root Beer Float Day by opening up its (Root) Beer Hall for an afternoon of family-friendly fun. Classic root beer floats, made with local Fat Cat Creamery Mexican Vanilla ice cream, will be served along with some special variations and grown-up floats for the adults. Admission is free and open to the public.

End of Summer Bash at Killen’s Barbecue

Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m.

3613 East Broadway

Bid farewell to the carefree days of summer with a live show by the Junior Gordon Band at Killen’s Barbecue. Guests can enjoy the tunes while they sip free beers in line and get down on ‘cue and the Sunday specials: BBQ chicken and fried chicken.

