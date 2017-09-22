Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Sip Suds at Saint A's Midtown Pub Crawl

EXPAND Bar hop and earn a pint glass at Saint Arnold's Midtown pub crawl. Photo by Bryan Williams

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Saint Arnold Midtown Pub Crawl

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.

Saint A is taking its fan-favorite pub crawl back to the streets of Midtown, with stops at Front Porch, Christian’s Tailgate, Irish Cowboy, 3rd Floor, Pub Fiction and Dogwood Houston before the final stop at Little Woodrow’s. There, those who completed the crawl will be treated to a commemorative pint glass and after-party.

Texas Hot Sauce Festival at Bayou City Event Center

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

The 17th annual Texas Hot Sauce Festival features vendors like Big Daddy’s Hot Sauces, Bravado Spice, Texas Beer Bus, Pat’s Wings on Wheels and Texas Cajun Crawfish, to name a few. Tickets are $10 and free for kids 12 and under. The festival benefits the Snowdrop Foundation, which raises money for pediatric cancer patients.

SHRP Food Truck Festival at Sam Houston Race Park

Saturday, 1 to 7 p.m.

7575 North Sam Houston Parkway West

The second annual food truck festival brings together top food trucks — including favorites like Casian King, Cousins Maine Lobster and Rita’s Italian Ice — all alongside craft beer tastings, live music and family-friendly activities, including face-painting, balloon animals and games. Tickets start at $10 (with two-for-one specials through Friday, September 22) and are free for kids 12 and under.

Tiki Party and Pig Roast at Lucille’s

Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m.

5512 La Branch

Lucille’s has been celebrating five years of serving Houston all week long, and the party continues with a tiki-fied pig roast on Saturday. The festive event will feature a traditional pig roast, Southern sides and live music for $15 per person (price includes all-you-can-eat plus access to a cash bar). Reservations are required. Call 713-568-2505.

Hurricane Harvey Wine Dinner Benefit at Radio Milano

Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m.

800 Sorella

Three Houston-area chefs — Jose Hernandez (Hotel Alessandra's Lucienne and Hotel Sorella's Radio Milano), Giancarlo Ferrara (chef-owner of Amalfi Restaurant) and Victor Pucha (chef-owner of Maison Pucha Bistro) — have teamed to prepare a five-course tour de force of French- and Italian-inspired creations, with 100 percent of the proceeds being donated to J.J. Watt’s Hurricane Flood Relief Fund. Highlights include mission fig salad; pan-roasted pheasant with turnip mousseline and lavender agrodolce; Alaskan halibut with olive oil and thyme; oven-roasted and crusted rack of lamb; and decadent white and dark chocolate soufflé. Each course will feature a wine pairing selected by sommelier Joshua Theis. Cost is $90 per person plus tax & gratuity. RSVP at 713-827-3545.

