Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: It's Time For Endless Brunch

EXPAND Over 30 vendors are lined up to bring you the ultimate Morning After brunch. Photo by Francisco Montes

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Galveston Island Shrimp Festival

Friday and Saturday

23rd and Strand

This 8th annual shrimp fest kicks off with a pre-party on Friday before the Lil Shrimp's Parade, Gumbo Stroll and restaurant and amateur cook-off on Saturday. Tickets are $12 for the gumbo tasting and $18 for a beer and shrimp dinner.

Oktoberfest Houston at The Water Works

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

105 Sabine

Oktoberfest Houston brings a taste of German and Texas culture to town. Enjoy local craft beers alongside German suds, chicken dance to polka music, and compete in events like the Stein Hoisting Competition. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, with VIP tickets available for $100 in advance or $125 at the door.

The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event at Bayou City Events Center Pavilion

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

9401 Knight

Start your Saturday off with bottomless brunch offerings at The Morning After, with samples from over 30 of the hottest eateries, including fan-favorites Boheme, Broken Barrel, Cyclone Anaya’s, Max’s Wine Dive, the Moonshiners, North Italia and Snooze. Tickets are $35 ($45 day of) and include unlimited samplings and eight brunch cocktails, champagne or beer samples. VIP tickets are $65 ($75 day of).

Whiskies of the World at the JW Marriott Galleria

Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m.

5150 Westheimer.

Guests can sample more than 200 expressions of Scotch, Bourbon, Irish, Canadian, Japanese, Indian, and other whiskies from around the world, all alongside food and cigar pairings. Mingle with knowledgeable ambassadors and fellow enthusiasts, attend seminars conducted by master distillers and brand representatives, and enjoy whiskey all night long. Tickets are $120 for general admission and $145 for VIP (6 p.m. entry), with 50 percent of the sales being donated to Houston’s flood relief.

Urban Harvest Farmers Market at Saint Arnold Brewery

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2000 Lyons

Get your farmers market shopping with a side of beer at this fall harvest market at Saint Arnold. The brewery will be tapping a special keg of Fancy Lawnmower with Java Pura’s Panamanian Hartmann Estate Geisha Coffee; alongside vendors including Sinfull Bakery, Eat My Pralines, Texas Hill Country Olive Oil, Dumpling Haus, Plant It Forward Farms, Tejas Heritage Farm and Cabrera Farm Nursery.

