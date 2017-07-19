Health Food Makes An Unexpected Appearance At Burger and Whiskey Hub Bosscat

EXPAND Can I get mine topped with Fruity Pebbles though? Photo by China Martin

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, the California transplant that debuted at 4310 Westheimer earlier this year, is primarily known for its great whiskey selection, crazy brunch items including Fruity Pebbles French toast and a pretty righteous burger, but the eatery has done a bit of a 180 with the launch of a new lunch menu of health food. According to a press release, the decision was based partially from customer feedback. It is in River Oaks, after all.

And with that comes River Oaks price points. Now, a typical cocktail here costs $14 to $16 as does a burger with no side, and the new lunch menu is along those lines with all items costing $15 or less. It's no $5 Pei Wei lunch menu, but then again chef Peter Petro has created dishes that showcase the seasonal bounty of local farmers, sourcing meat from 44 Farms and Black Hill Ranch, seafood from Blue Horizon, and produce from Louisiana's Covey Rise Farms— which is a very good thing at a relatively affordable cost.

And, yes, there is avocado toast.

EXPAND Ahi avocado toast is some next level hipster food. Photo by China Martin

Behold the $11 serving with Gulf-caught ahi tuna on whole wheat bread that appears to be haunted by the ghost of Melba Toast past.

EXPAND Load the bowl, dude. Photo by China Martin

Heartier lunch bowls are also available in wrap form, including a Seoul Bowl with Korean-inspired skirt steak and kimchi for $15, or the Cowboy Caviar Bowl with grilled chicken and black eyed peas and a Havana Bowl with barbecue pulled pork, black beans and fried banana for $14. All of these are served over a base of brown rice. There's also a chicken wrap for $13 that a press release describes as a banh mi served on roti.

EXPAND It's like salad but with meat. Photo by China Martin

If soup and salad is your jam, there's a kale, quinoa, and mixed berry salad or a 'power' spinach salad for $12 (you can also add on chicken, salmon or shrimp) and a chile verde soup with a mini-quesadilla for $8. But if you're on the fence about going full health-mode, a short rib flatbread with jalapeno Greek yogurt and pickled onions awaits for $12.

Bosscat’s new lunch menu is available Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. But don't worry, you'll still find the burger on it too.

