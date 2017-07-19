menu

Health Food Makes An Unexpected Appearance At Burger and Whiskey Hub Bosscat

The 10 Best Summer Salads to Try in Houston


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Health Food Makes An Unexpected Appearance At Burger and Whiskey Hub Bosscat

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Can I get mine topped with Fruity Pebbles though?EXPAND
Can I get mine topped with Fruity Pebbles though?
Photo by China Martin
A A

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, the California transplant that debuted at 4310 Westheimer earlier this year, is primarily known for its great whiskey selection, crazy brunch items including Fruity Pebbles French toast and a pretty righteous burger, but the eatery has done a bit of a 180 with the launch of a new lunch menu of health food. According to a press release, the decision was based partially from customer feedback. It is in River Oaks, after all.

And with that comes River Oaks price points. Now, a typical cocktail here costs $14 to $16 as does a burger with no side, and the new lunch menu is along those lines with all items costing $15 or less.  It's no $5 Pei Wei lunch menu, but then again chef Peter Petro has created dishes that showcase the seasonal bounty of local farmers, sourcing meat from 44 Farms and Black Hill Ranch, seafood from Blue Horizon, and produce from Louisiana's Covey Rise Farms— which is a very good thing at a relatively affordable cost.

And, yes, there is avocado toast.

Ahi avocado toast is some next level hipster food.EXPAND
Ahi avocado toast is some next level hipster food.
Photo by China Martin

Behold the $11 serving with Gulf-caught ahi tuna on whole wheat bread that appears to be haunted by the ghost of Melba Toast past.

Load the bowl, dude.EXPAND
Load the bowl, dude.
Photo by China Martin

Heartier lunch bowls are also available in wrap form, including a Seoul Bowl with Korean-inspired skirt steak and kimchi for $15, or the Cowboy Caviar Bowl with grilled chicken and black eyed peas and a Havana Bowl with barbecue pulled pork, black beans and fried banana for $14. All of these are served over a base of brown rice. There's also a chicken wrap for $13 that a press release describes as a banh mi served on roti.

It's like salad but with meat.EXPAND
It's like salad but with meat.
Photo by China Martin

If soup and salad is your jam, there's a kale, quinoa, and mixed berry salad or a 'power' spinach salad for $12 (you can also add on chicken, salmon or shrimp) and a chile verde soup with a mini-quesadilla for $8. But if you're on the fence about going full health-mode, a short rib flatbread with  jalapeno Greek yogurt and pickled onions awaits for $12.

Bosscat’s new lunch menu is available Monday through Saturday,  11 a.m. to 4 p.m. But don't worry, you'll still find the burger on it too.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
More Info
More Info

4310 Westheimer Rd
Houston, Texas 77027

281-501-1187

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >