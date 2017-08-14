Bosscat Kitchen Will Open a New Heights Restaurant in Former Glass Wall Space This Fall

Inside Bosscat Kitchen in River Oaks. Photo by Daniel Ortiz

Glass Wall, the 11-year-old upscale Heights eatery that shuttered in June to rebrand into a new casual restaurant apparently won't be rebranding into a new restaurant at all. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, the River Oaks eatery known for its whiskey selection, Fruity Pebbles French toast and a pretty great burger, has just announced that it's opening BCK: Kitchen & Cocktail Adventures at 933 Studewood later this fall.

The eatery will offer a menu that's a bit different than the one at Bosscat, mainly because it will focus solely on "nostalgic American fare" that you'd find on a dinner table in the '80s and '90s, back when owners John Reed, Leslie Nguyen, and Vinnie Capizzi were growing up.

“We created this idea two years ago when we were still living in Newport Beach," owner John Reed says via a press release. "But we never had a venue for it. The Heights is the perfect neighborhood for this type of creativity. It’s going to give us a great canvas to step outside the box."

A rep for Bosscat tells the Houston Press that the owners of Glass Wall, Studewood Hospitality Group LLC, own the building, but that Bosscat has taken over the lease and will be operating BCK completely independently.