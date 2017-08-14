menu

Bosscat Kitchen Will Open a New Heights Restaurant in Former Glass Wall Space This Fall

Beer Nation Files for Bankruptcy in a Totally Non-Sketchy Move


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Bosscat Kitchen Will Open a New Heights Restaurant in Former Glass Wall Space This Fall

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 12:19 p.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Inside Bosscat Kitchen in River Oaks.
Inside Bosscat Kitchen in River Oaks.
Photo by Daniel Ortiz
A A

Glass Wall, the 11-year-old upscale Heights eatery that shuttered in June to rebrand into a new casual restaurant apparently won't be rebranding into a new restaurant at all.  Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, the River Oaks eatery known for its whiskey selection, Fruity Pebbles French toast and a pretty great burger,  has just announced that it's opening BCK: Kitchen & Cocktail Adventures at 933 Studewood later this fall.

Related Stories

The eatery will offer a menu that's a bit different than the one at Bosscat, mainly because it will focus solely on "nostalgic American fare" that you'd find on a dinner table in the '80s and '90s, back when owners John Reed, Leslie Nguyen, and Vinnie Capizzi were growing up.

“We created this idea two years ago when we were still living in Newport Beach," owner John Reed says via a press release. "But we never had a venue for it. The Heights is the perfect neighborhood for this type of creativity. It’s going to give us a great canvas to step outside the box."

A rep for Bosscat tells the Houston Press that the owners of Glass Wall, Studewood Hospitality Group LLC, own the building, but that Bosscat has taken over the lease and will be operating BCK completely independently.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
More Info
More Info

4310 Westheimer Rd
Houston, Texas 77027

281-501-1187

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >