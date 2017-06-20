First Ever Food Truck Fest Comes to The Heights [VIDEO]
The first ever Heights Food Truck Festival from the Greater Heights Area Chamber of Commerce went down on Saturday, June 17 with loads of great eats, cold drinks and hungry Houstonians in tow.
Tianna Hall (with The Houston Jazz Band) and Mighty Pretty Mixtape performed while guests selected street food from 20 of Houston's finest food trucks, including Boogies, a truck that turns out authentic Chicago pit style barbecue, Kicpops, makers of all natural fruit popsicles, and Chalus Wings, which made a fan favorite sweet jalapeno wings in a crazy looking green sauce.
The festival saw at least one new truck debut as well. "This is our first event," said Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard co-owner Michael Shorts."We finished the truck yesterday."
