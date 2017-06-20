menu

First Ever Food Truck Fest Comes to The Heights [VIDEO]


First Ever Food Truck Fest Comes to The Heights [VIDEO]

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
The first ever Heights Food Truck Festival from the Greater Heights Area Chamber of Commerce went down on Saturday, June 17 with loads of great eats, cold drinks and hungry Houstonians in tow.

Tianna Hall (with The Houston Jazz Band) and Mighty Pretty Mixtape performed while guests selected street food from 20 of Houston's finest food trucks, including Boogies, a truck that turns out authentic Chicago pit style barbecue, Kicpops, makers of all natural fruit popsicles, and Chalus Wings, which made a fan favorite sweet jalapeno wings in a crazy looking green sauce.

The festival saw at least one new truck debut as well.  "This is our first event," said Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard co-owner Michael Shorts."We finished the truck yesterday."

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

