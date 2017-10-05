menu

The Meyerland H-E-B Is Officially Closed For Good

Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
The H-E-B store at 5417 South Braeswood at Chimney Rock, which sustained significant damage from the floods following Hurricane Harvey.

The grocery announced late yesterday afternoon that after a comprehensive review and careful consideration, they determined it's just not feasible to repair and reopen the store.

“We regret any inconvenience this closure creates for residents,” Cyndy Garza Roberts, H-E-B Public Affairs, announced in the press release.  “However, we remain committed to serving this community and are in active negotiations for another site in the area which we hope to announce in the very near future.”

Instead, a new H-E-B store at Bissonnet and Rice will open in Spring 2018.

Hurricane Harvey was the second time the store flooded in two years. After the Memorial Day floods of 2015, the store was completely remodeled.

“This store has enjoyed a loyal clientele that has been shopping with us for more than 25 years. We look forward to bringing this community a bigger, better H-E-B,” said Roberts.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

