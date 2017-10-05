The Meyerland H-E-B Is Officially Closed For Good

EXPAND H-E-B no more. Photo by Gwendolyn KNapp

The H-E-B store at 5417 South Braeswood at Chimney Rock, which sustained significant damage from the floods following Hurricane Harvey.

The grocery announced late yesterday afternoon that after a comprehensive review and careful consideration, they determined it's just not feasible to repair and reopen the store.

“We regret any inconvenience this closure creates for residents,” Cyndy Garza Roberts, H-E-B Public Affairs, announced in the press release. “However, we remain committed to serving this community and are in active negotiations for another site in the area which we hope to announce in the very near future.”

Instead, a new H-E-B store at Bissonnet and Rice will open in Spring 2018.

Hurricane Harvey was the second time the store flooded in two years. After the Memorial Day floods of 2015, the store was completely remodeled.

“This store has enjoyed a loyal clientele that has been shopping with us for more than 25 years. We look forward to bringing this community a bigger, better H-E-B,” said Roberts.