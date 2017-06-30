menu

One of the Country's Best Pastry Chefs Pops Up at Fluff Bake Bar Saturday

Friday, June 30, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Kelly Fields makes a mean breakfast.
Photo courtesy of Willa Jean
Kelly Fields, a 2017 finalist for the James Beard Outstanding Chef and founder of New Orleans bakery/Southern eatery Willa Jean, will be in town on Saturday, July 1, and if you have half the sense of a Hostess Ding Dong, you'll be at Fluff Bake Bar to check out her incredible baked goods.

Fields made a name for herself at John Besh's fine-dining restaurant August, where she basically turned heads with her deconstructed banana pudding and more incredible desserts. In 2015 Fields teamed up with Besh to open her own dream eatery, Willa Jean, named after her grandmother.

Willa Jean is known for several things: Its array of incredible pastries, including chocolate espresso crinkle cookies that put others to shame, and a menu that takes comfort food to another level, including an artichoke cheese dip that is hands down heavenly and a pretty righteous chicken biscuit, and numerous frozen coffee cocktails. Fields is responsible for all of that.

On Saturday, Fields will bring her razzmatazz to Fluff Bake Bar's Morning Bake Sale, and tells the Houston Press that Willa Jean's chocolate chip cookies will likely make an appearance. You will want.

Here's the menu:

  • The Biscuit Situation: boudin, collard greens, creole mustard, fried egg
  • Big Nasty Willa Jean sticky buns
  • Creole cream cheese and cherry tarts
  • Pimento cheese kouign amann
  • Croque-monsieur croissants

Fluff Bake Bar's Saturday Morning Bake Sale runs from 10 a.m. until the goods sell out.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.
Fluff Bake Bar
304 Gray St.
Houston, TX 77004

www.fluffbakebar.com

