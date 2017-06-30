One of the Country's Best Pastry Chefs Pops Up at Fluff Bake Bar Saturday
|
Kelly Fields makes a mean breakfast.
Photo courtesy of Willa Jean
Kelly Fields, a 2017 finalist for the James Beard Outstanding Chef and founder of New Orleans bakery/Southern eatery Willa Jean, will be in town on Saturday, July 1, and if you have half the sense of a Hostess Ding Dong, you'll be at Fluff Bake Bar to check out her incredible baked goods.
Fields made a name for herself at John Besh's fine-dining restaurant August, where she basically turned heads with her deconstructed banana pudding and more incredible desserts. In 2015 Fields teamed up with Besh to open her own dream eatery, Willa Jean, named after her grandmother.
Willa Jean is known for several things: Its array of incredible pastries, including chocolate espresso crinkle cookies that put others to shame, and a menu that takes comfort food to another level, including an artichoke cheese dip that is hands down heavenly and a pretty righteous chicken biscuit, and numerous frozen coffee cocktails. Fields is responsible for all of that.
On Saturday, Fields will bring her razzmatazz to Fluff Bake Bar's Morning Bake Sale, and tells the Houston Press that Willa Jean's chocolate chip cookies will likely make an appearance. You will want.
Here's the menu:
- The Biscuit Situation: boudin, collard greens, creole mustard, fried egg
- Big Nasty Willa Jean sticky buns
- Creole cream cheese and cherry tarts
- Pimento cheese kouign amann
- Croque-monsieur croissants
Fluff Bake Bar's Saturday Morning Bake Sale runs from 10 a.m. until the goods sell out.
Related Location
304 Gray St.
Houston, TX 77004
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Houston dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!