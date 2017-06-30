One of the Country's Best Pastry Chefs Pops Up at Fluff Bake Bar Saturday

Kelly Fields makes a mean breakfast. Photo courtesy of Willa Jean

Kelly Fields, a 2017 finalist for the James Beard Outstanding Chef and founder of New Orleans bakery/Southern eatery Willa Jean, will be in town on Saturday, July 1, and if you have half the sense of a Hostess Ding Dong, you'll be at Fluff Bake Bar to check out her incredible baked goods.

Fields made a name for herself at John Besh's fine-dining restaurant August, where she basically turned heads with her deconstructed banana pudding and more incredible desserts. In 2015 Fields teamed up with Besh to open her own dream eatery, Willa Jean, named after her grandmother.

Willa Jean is known for several things: Its array of incredible pastries, including chocolate espresso crinkle cookies that put others to shame, and a menu that takes comfort food to another level, including an artichoke cheese dip that is hands down heavenly and a pretty righteous chicken biscuit, and numerous frozen coffee cocktails. Fields is responsible for all of that.

On Saturday, Fields will bring her razzmatazz to Fluff Bake Bar's Morning Bake Sale, and tells the Houston Press that Willa Jean's chocolate chip cookies will likely make an appearance. You will want.

Here's the menu:



The Biscuit Situation: boudin, collard greens, creole mustard, fried egg



Big Nasty Willa Jean sticky buns



Creole cream cheese and cherry tarts



Pimento cheese kouign amann



Croque-monsieur croissants



Fluff Bake Bar's Saturday Morning Bake Sale runs from 10 a.m. until the goods sell out.