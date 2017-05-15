Downtown Houston Is Getting a High-End Food Hall in 2018

The Gulf Oil/JPMorgan Chase Building (center) stands out among the crowd. Photo by telwink

A new food hall has just been announced for The Jones on Main in downtown, with a projected opening of early 2018. The Jones on Main is the new name for the revamped 37-floor art deco Gulf Oil/JPMorgan Chase Building, 712 Main, which is currently being connected to an adjacent historic property at 708 Main. The building's developers, Midway and Lionstone Investments, are partnering with operators Oz Rey LLC to bring the Food Hall at Main and Rusk to life.

The food hall will offer 20,000 square feet of "elevated culinary experiences" a few blocks away from Houston's first food hall, The Conservatory (at 1010 Prairie near Main), which oddly enough offers an exclusively underground culinary experience.

Whatever the elevated culinary experiences of Food Hall at Main and Rusk (FHMR? Can we call it femur?) will entail is anybody's guess at this point. The operation is currently seeking tenants, though an announcement does promise "a dozen chef-driven food outlets" from well-established and emerging kitchen talent, along with "a craft beer and curated wine bar, an art deco cocktail lounge and unique private spaces" along with vibes both "elegant and approachable."

The Jones on Main renovation will likely be one of the most lauded debuts of 2018, with even more retail and restaurant operations expected to open on the ground floor as well. And with that, Food Hall at Main and Rusk is already boasting that it will be Houston's premiere dining destination, promising a "best in class operation and experience."

Chefs and operators interested in learning more about participating at The Food Hall at Main and Rusk are asked to visit mainandrusk.com for more information.