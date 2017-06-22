menu

Hopdoddy Is Adding the Impossible Burger to Its Menu

Hopdoddy Is Adding the Impossible Burger to Its Menu

Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 2:20 p.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Impossible patties.
Photo courtesy of Impossible Foods
Austin-based burger, queso fries and cocktail hub Hopdoddy Burger Bar is adding the meatless burger that bleeds, the Impossible Burger, to its menu beginning tomorrow, June 23. The sustainable protein substitute made waves in Houston a couple of weeks ago when Hay Merchant and Underbelly launched it at their Montrose compound, complete with an $18 price tag. Momofuku's David Chang was essentially the first big-name chef to back the Impossible Burger, introducing it at his Ssam Bar and Momofuku Nishi last year, though the cutting-edge burger has been around since 2011, when it was created by a DNA microarray developer with backing from Google Ventures and Bill Gates, among other investors.

In a recent Houston Press taste test, Hay Merchant's version fared pretty well against local beef burgers, though some folks aren't taking much to the strange texture or the somewhat pushy umami flavoring.

Hopdoddy will offer the Impossible Burger in its "Classic Burger" form for $14, with the meatless patty smothered in Tillamook cheddar, and topped with lettuce, onion, tomato and the house "Sassy Sauce" on a brioche or whole wheat bun. According to a press release, Hopdoddy is also partnering with Saint Arnold Brewing Company to pair “The Impossible” with a 5 O’Clock Pils.

The Impossible will be available at 11 Hopdoddy locations in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio and here in Houston at River Oaks, Rice Village and Vintage Park locations.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.
