Houston's Levy Park Is Getting a Restaurant in 2018

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 5 p.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Chef Tim Love heads to Houston later this year.
Photo courtesy of Levy Park Conservancy
A new 'urban western' eatery from acclaimed Fort Worth-based chef and Top Chef Masters alum, Tim Love, is heading to Upper Kirby, as first reported in the Houston Chronicle . Woodshed aims to open in mid-2018 in the soon-to-be reinvented public green space Levy Park (reopening on February 25, 2017). Love will also be in charge of operating the park's concessions, including a food kiosk and a double-decker bus parked in the forthcoming beer garden, both of which will open by the end of 2017. 

Park Director, Doug Overman, released a statement, noting that: "The Woodshed and Tim’s team will bring something very special to the Park and to our vision of a relaxed, social, and inspirational environment for all people.”

Love currently oversees a mostly Texas-based restaurant empire that includes Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, Woodshed Smokehouse, Queenie's Steakhouse, Love Shack,  and the White Elephant Saloon. He also recently expanded two of those restaurants,  Lonesome Dove and Love Shack,  to Knoxville and launched a late night doughnut pop-up called Back Dough.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

