Retrospect Coffee Bar Is a New Midtown Gem

Retrospect Coffee Bar Is a New Midtown Gem

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 12:10 p.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Courtney, a barista at Retrospect, gets down to business.EXPAND
Courtney, a barista at Retrospect, gets down to business.
Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp
Midtown has a killer new spot for coffee, crepes, and even wine and beer (and mimosas by the pitcher) at 3704 La Branch. It's called Retrospect, and it actually shares a parking lot with the area's beloved beer and hang-sesh hub Axelrad.

In fact, Retrospect is kind of like your favorite new coffee and hang-sesh hub. Or, rather, it will be when word gets around that this spot, adjacent to HCC and offering discounts to students/faculty and people who ride bikes, is open early and pretty late.

The shop has apparently been a long time coming—  owner Stephen Harrison had originally intended to open in fall of 2015 according to a previous report by Culture Map. The spot is home to ample outdoor seating, including nine or so picnic tables in a nice-sized backyard, where a crepe stand and gurgling fountains jerryrigged from tin washtubs and some clever handy work can also be found amidst patrons on laptops or entrenched in deep conversation. There's also covered seating in front, and more of those tin washtubs used as planters.

The actual coffee shop itself is pretty small, only 297-square-feet, though a long shipping container has been added to expand the space as well.The original structure reportedly dates back to the 1920s when it was a gas station and home to Houston's first commercial Kelvinator, which is what you call those coolers that keep drinks cold at the quickie mart.

The shop's build-out is pretty lovely, with original windows that let in loads of light and a handful of baristas who are sweet as the iced Cafe de Ola, chock full of cinnamon and notes of anise. It's a must-order for summer, though there's also a single origin iced-coffee and a wealth of espresso options from roasters including Amaya, Xela and more.

Crepes range from savory to sweet and are named after famous Texans.  The Janis Joplin ($8), a vegetarian crepe with cracked egg, sliced avocado and cheese is a perfect breakfast bite, especially when dipped in a side of sriracha.  

Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

Retrospect also serves pastries, muffins, snacks and the ilk from Angela's Oven and Pat Greer's Kitchen. Plus, there's also housemade granola, and a selection of Honey Child frozen custards.  Crepes and other morning items are actually served all day.

Restrospect Coffee Bar
3704 La Branch, 713-993-6600,
Hours:  Monday to Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.  Friday, 6:30 a.m. to midnight.  Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to midnight. Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.
