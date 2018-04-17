Houston's Best Sandwiches: The Croque Monsieur at Cafe Brussels

The Croque Monsieur, upon first blush, is just a ham and cheese sandwich, but it's much more.

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

Leave it to the French to take the concept of a grilled ham and cheese sandwich and try to elevate it into something artful. It's ham and cheese. It can't be that difficult right? One would think so, but having endured many crappy ham and cheese sandwiches in my life (many of my own making), I can attest that to make a good version is harder than it looks.

In France (and Brussels, as you'll see), they refer to this as a Croque Monsiuer. Literally translated, it's something to the effect of "Mister Crunch." This is not to be confused with the Croque Madame, which is essentially the same thing, but with a fried egg on top (one of these will make an appearance on this list at some point).