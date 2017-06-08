Anticipated Eatery Theodore Rex Pops Up at Eight Row Flint This Month

EXPAND Get a taste of T Rex starting next week in the Heights Photo courtesy of Eight Row Flint

Not much is known about the new Justin Yu eatery Theodore Rex (or T Rex for short), heading to his former Oxheart space this summer, but those looking for an early taste will get a chance beginning next week at Heights-based gin and tonic hub Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale. The bar's Tuesday night Outdoor Cooking Series returns on June 13 with special guest Jason White, chef de cuisine of Theodore Rex.

White will serve coal-grilled chicken with green garlic broth and chicken fat rice on the patio for three weeks—June 13, 20 and 27. Justin Yu may also be on hand, but White will be the one holding down the grill.

White is no stranger to the Agricole Hospitality team and actually helped opened Revival Market— Eight Row Flint's sister establishment (along with Coltivare)—with Chef Ryan Pera in 2011.

"Jason was integral to the opening of Revival," chef Pera says via a press release. "We couldn’t have done it without him. I’m really looking forward to seeing what Jason and Justin have planned for Theodore Rex, and I’m honored for Jason to cook for us at Eight Row.”

All plates will be $15 and will be served from 5 until p.m. or until sold out. More details here.


