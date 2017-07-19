You Can Find This New Burger Monstrosity at Wet’n’Wild SplashTown

Let me just throw on a swimsuit and eat this thing in front of you kids. Photo courtesy of Wet'n'Wild SplashTown

With summer here, it's time to turn our attention to a strange little topic: water park foods. What usually comes to mind is an onslaught of horrid images: swimsuit-clad plebs with third degree sunburns downing funnel cakes, chicken fingers, hot dogs, nachos and other foods that preserve the body from the inside out through the miracle or high fructose corn syrup and whatever life-prolonging magic is included in neon orange liquid cheesefoods. Carnie cuisine is what water parks are all about, that and Dip N Dots and getting heatstroke while waiting in line with a tube or raft— don't lock the knees!

And fresh for summer 2017, Houston's own Wet’n’Wild SplashTown, does not disappoint. Yes, the area's largest water park has rolled out the area's largest freak show of a burger, the Wow Burger (naturally) featuring a third-pound of beef, a spicy chicken breast, a 100 percent all-beef Nathan’s hot dog, bacon and two types of cheese. If you weren't wearing a thong to begin with, you likely will be after eating this thing.

The burger was created by the park's ingenious food service manager Joe Sanchez, who also created some far less terrifying options for the park this summer, including:



street tacos, at the Paradise Tacos stand



bánh mì spicy beef wrap, at Ocean Breeze Cafe



smoked barbecue brisket sandwich, at Ocean Breeze Cafe



fajita taco salad, at Ocean Breeze Cafe



spicy chicken sandwich and wrap, at Ocean Breeze Cafe



two new funnel cakes, the birthday cake and the cookies 'n' cream, at Island Bob Funnel Cakes and Soft Serve stand

EXPAND With this funnel cake, everyday is your birthday. Photo courtesy of Wet'n'Wild SplashTown

Wet'n'Wild SplashTown was recently featured on Travel Channel’s “Xtreme Waterparks." Two of its crazy rides include the Brain Drain, a seven-story, 333-foot and 360-degree floor drop and the Texas Freefall, a seven-story, dueling water slide. You can catch the episode again on on Sunday, August 27, at 9 a.m

Wet'n'Wild SplashTown, wetnwildsplashtown.com

21300 I-45 in Spring

