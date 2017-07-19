menu

You Can Find This New Burger Monstrosity at Wet'n'Wild SplashTown


You Can Find This New Burger Monstrosity at Wet’n’Wild SplashTown

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 1:16 p.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Let me just throw on a swimsuit and eat this thing in front of you kids.
Let me just throw on a swimsuit and eat this thing in front of you kids.
Photo courtesy of Wet'n'Wild SplashTown
With summer here, it's time to turn our attention to a strange little topic: water park foods. What usually comes to mind is an onslaught of horrid images: swimsuit-clad plebs with third degree sunburns downing funnel cakes, chicken fingers, hot dogs, nachos and other foods that preserve the body from the inside out through the miracle or high fructose corn syrup and whatever life-prolonging magic is included in neon orange liquid cheesefoods. Carnie cuisine is what water parks are all about, that and Dip N Dots and getting heatstroke while waiting in line with a tube or raft— don't lock the knees!

And fresh for summer 2017, Houston's own Wet’n’Wild SplashTown, does not disappoint.  Yes, the area's largest water park has rolled out the area's largest freak show of a burger, the Wow Burger (naturally) featuring a third-pound of beef, a spicy chicken breast, a 100 percent all-beef Nathan’s hot dog, bacon and two types of cheese.  If you weren't wearing a thong to begin with, you likely will be after eating this thing.

Now that's water park food.
Now that's water park food.
Photo courtesy of Wet'n'Wild SplashTown

The burger was created by the park's ingenious food service manager Joe Sanchez, who also created some far less terrifying options for the park this summer, including:

  • street tacos, at the Paradise Tacos stand
  • bánh mì spicy beef wrap, at Ocean Breeze Cafe
  • smoked barbecue brisket sandwich, at Ocean Breeze Cafe
  • fajita taco salad, at Ocean Breeze Cafe
  • spicy chicken sandwich and wrap, at Ocean Breeze Cafe
  • two new funnel cakes, the birthday cake and the cookies 'n' cream, at Island Bob Funnel Cakes and Soft Serve stand
With this funnel cake, everyday is your birthday.
With this funnel cake, everyday is your birthday.
Photo courtesy of Wet'n'Wild SplashTown

Wet'n'Wild SplashTown was recently featured on Travel Channel’s “Xtreme Waterparks." Two of its crazy rides include the Brain Drain, a seven-story, 333-foot and 360-degree floor drop and the Texas Freefall, a seven-story, dueling water slide. You can catch the episode again on on Sunday, August 27, at 9 a.m

Wet'n'Wild SplashTown, wetnwildsplashtown.com
21300 I-45 in Spring

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

