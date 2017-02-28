Introducing the Dueling Chefs for the 2017 Menu of Menus Iron Fork Competition

Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

On Tuesday, April 4, Houston food fanatics will come together for one of the tastiest nights of the year, the 15th Annual Houston Press Menu of Menus® Extravaganza. Guests will enjoy tastings from more than 40 local restaurants, alongside wine, beer and cocktail samplings from 7 to 10 p.m. at Silver Street Station.

The event also features the 6th Annual Iron Fork Chef Competition, presented by Whole Foods Market and moderated by none other than retired Iron Fork champ and Roost restaurateur Kevin Naderi. So who will be taking on defending Iron Fork champ and Southern Goods chef Lyle Bento in a head-to-head cooking competition in front of some 2,000 guests, you ask? That will be Gary Ly of Underbelly. It's sure to be quite the match, as Lyle Bento is himself an Underbelly alum. The winning chef will receive the "Iron Fork" award and bragging rights for next year.

As for tickets, you'll want to go ahead and get those now — $45 for general admission or $85 for VIP with early entry, available via menuofmenus.com — because the price increases on Friday, March 3. These are the latest restaurants you can look forward to: Alma Latina



Boheme



Doc's Bar & Grill



Fadi's Mediterranean Grill



Fung's Kitchen



Garson Restaurant



Harold's



Hotel Icon



Italiano's Restaurant



Juice Girl



La Grange



Luv Me Tenders



My Dee Dee's Pie Shoppe



Peli Peli



Pepperoni's



Pollo Tropical



Prestige Oysters



Radio Milano



Ragin Cajun



Simply Baked Sweets



SweetRide! Houston



Texas de Brazil



The Hidden Gem Diner



Tradição Steakhouse

Restaurants interested in participating can apply online.

