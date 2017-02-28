menu

Introducing the Dueling Chefs for the 2017 Menu of Menus Iron Fork Competition


Introducing the Dueling Chefs for the 2017 Menu of Menus Iron Fork Competition

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Introducing the Dueling Chefs for the 2017 Menu of Menus Iron Fork Competition
Photo by Chuck Cook Photography
On Tuesday, April 4, Houston food fanatics will come together for one of the tastiest nights of the year, the 15th Annual Houston Press Menu of Menus® Extravaganza. Guests will enjoy tastings from more than 40 local restaurants, alongside wine, beer and cocktail samplings from 7 to 10 p.m. at Silver Street Station. 

The event also features the 6th Annual Iron Fork Chef Competition, presented by Whole Foods Market and moderated by none other than retired Iron Fork champ and Roost restaurateur Kevin Naderi.  So who will be taking on defending Iron Fork champ and Southern Goods chef Lyle Bento in a head-to-head cooking competition in front of some 2,000 guests, you ask? That will be Gary Ly of Underbelly. It's sure to be quite the match, as Lyle Bento is himself an Underbelly alum. The winning chef will receive the "Iron Fork" award and bragging rights for next year.


As for tickets, you'll want to go ahead and get those now — $45 for general admission or $85 for VIP with early entry, available via menuofmenus.com — because the price increases on Friday, March 3. These are the latest restaurants you can look forward to:

  • Alma Latina
  • Boheme
  • Doc's Bar & Grill
  • Fadi's Mediterranean Grill
  • Fung's Kitchen
  • Garson Restaurant
  • Harold's
  • Hotel Icon
  • Italiano's Restaurant
  • Juice Girl
  • La Grange
  • Luv Me Tenders
  • My Dee Dee's Pie Shoppe
  • Peli Peli
  • Pepperoni's
  • Pollo Tropical
  • Prestige Oysters
  • Radio Milano
  • Ragin Cajun
  • Simply Baked Sweets
  • SweetRide! Houston
  • Texas de Brazil
  • The Hidden Gem Diner
  • Tradição Steakhouse

Restaurants interested in participating can apply online.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

