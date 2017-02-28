Introducing the Dueling Chefs for the 2017 Menu of Menus Iron Fork Competition
|
Photo by Chuck Cook Photography
On Tuesday, April 4, Houston food fanatics will come together for one of the tastiest nights of the year, the 15th Annual Houston Press Menu of Menus® Extravaganza. The event also features the 6th Annual Iron Fork Chef Competition, presented by Whole Foods Market and moderated by none other than retired Iron Fork champ and Roost restaurateur Kevin Naderi. So who will be taking on defending Iron Fork champ and Southern Goods chef Lyle Bento in a head-to-head cooking competition in front of some 2,000 guests, you ask? That will be Gary Ly of Underbelly. It's sure to be quite the match, as Lyle Bento is himself an Underbelly alum. The winning chef will receive the "Iron Fork" award and bragging rights for next year.
As for tickets, you'll want to go ahead and get those now — $45 for general admission or $85 for VIP with early entry, available via menuofmenus.com — because the price increases on Friday, March 3. These are the latest restaurants you can look forward to:
On Tuesday, April 4, Houston food fanatics will come together for one of the tastiest nights of the year, the 15th Annual Houston Press Menu of Menus® Extravaganza.Guests will enjoy tastings from more than 40 local restaurants, alongside wine, beer and cocktail samplings from 7 to 10 p.m. at Silver Street Station.
The event also features the 6th Annual Iron Fork Chef Competition, presented by Whole Foods Market and moderated by none other than retired Iron Fork champ and Roost restaurateur Kevin Naderi. So who will be taking on defending Iron Fork champ and Southern Goods chef Lyle Bento in a head-to-head cooking competition in front of some 2,000 guests, you ask? That will be Gary Ly of Underbelly. It's sure to be quite the match, as Lyle Bento is himself an Underbelly alum. The winning chef will receive the "Iron Fork" award and bragging rights for next year.
Restaurants interested in participating can apply online.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Houston dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Sabine Area Restaruant Association Presents Taste Of The Triangle
TicketsTue., Feb. 28, 6:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!