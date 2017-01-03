menu

Introducing the New Food Editor for the Houston Press

Fleming's Sam Governale Announces His Departure


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Introducing the New Food Editor for the Houston Press

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 1:14 p.m.
By Houston Press
The new Food Editor for the Houston Press
The new Food Editor for the Houston Press
Photo courtesy Gwendolyn Knapp
A A

The Houston Press is pleased to announce that in the new year we will usher in a new Food Editor. Gwendolyn Knapp, who has been working for Eater NOLA, has agreed to move over to the Bayou City and take over the reins of our food site.

Before spending four years at Eater, Knapp was a freelance food writer, essayist and is the author of the memoir After a While You Just Get Used to It: A Tale of Family Clutter (Random House, 2015). Before that she wrote a monthly column for the St. Charles Avenue Magazine.

Editor-in-chief Margaret Downing said that Knapp's resume stood out from a crowded field not only for her knowledge of online food writing and editing but also for her strong, evocative writing.

"We think Gwendolyn Knapp has both the experience and talent to build on the solid base of food writing we have here at the Houston Press," Downing said. "We're excited to see what new ideas she'll be bringing to our publication. She has a delightful sense of humor and an appreciation of food that will stand her in good stead in this job."

Knapp will work with the Press's many established freelance food writers and photographers. She begins her job here on January 23.

Houston Press

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >