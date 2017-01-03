Introducing the New Food Editor for the Houston Press

The new Food Editor for the Houston Press Photo courtesy Gwendolyn Knapp

The Houston Press is pleased to announce that in the new year we will usher in a new Food Editor. Gwendolyn Knapp, who has been working for Eater NOLA, has agreed to move over to the Bayou City and take over the reins of our food site.

Before spending four years at Eater, Knapp was a freelance food writer, essayist and is the author of the memoir After a While You Just Get Used to It: A Tale of Family Clutter (Random House, 2015). Before that she wrote a monthly column for the St. Charles Avenue Magazine.

Editor-in-chief Margaret Downing said that Knapp's resume stood out from a crowded field not only for her knowledge of online food writing and editing but also for her strong, evocative writing.

"We think Gwendolyn Knapp has both the experience and talent to build on the solid base of food writing we have here at the Houston Press," Downing said. "We're excited to see what new ideas she'll be bringing to our publication. She has a delightful sense of humor and an appreciation of food that will stand her in good stead in this job."

Knapp will work with the Press's many established freelance food writers and photographers. She begins her job here on January 23.