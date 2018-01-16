Is the Thai Hot Pot at Vibe Lounge the Best Hot Pot in Houston?

Baby, it’s cold outside. In fact, it’s been pretty cold outside in general this month, and when it’s cold outside I crave hot pot.

Hot pot, for the uninitiated, is when you have a bubbling pot of broth in the middle of your table with uncooked proteins and vegetables that get dipped in and cooked in the boiling broth. A popular chain is Little Sheep Mongolian Hot Pot, which offers an all-you-can-eat version. There are also hot pot-only restaurants like Hot Pot City and One Hot Pot and Grill. Many restaurant like Tan Tan, Fu Fu Restaurant and Sinh Sinh, come equipped tabletops constructed especially to hold the steaming pots of broth.

All of these places are good options if you are looking for hot pot. But where do you go for the best? For a tried and true, spicy-hot Thai-style hot pot that will leave your belly warm and your appetite highly satisfied, the place to go is Vibe Lounge on Wilcrest in Alief. A Vietnamese bar, lounge and sports bar that features an extra large flat-screen TV, hip hop music and offers a menu of Vietnamese street food like muc rang muoi (fried salted squid), Vibe’s lau Thai, or Thai hot pot, is the one all my Vietnamese girlfriends cite as their favorite. In fact, when I sent out a slew of text messages asking for recommendations for the best hot pot in the city, all of the responses came back the same: Vibe.