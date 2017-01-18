Kevin Naderi Will Moderate the Iron Fork Competition at the 2017 Menu of Menus

EXPAND Houston Press

Get ready for one of Houston's hottest foodie events of the year. The Houston Press is excited to present the 15th Annual Menu of Menus® Extravaganza, presented by Stella Artois. Sign up for the Houston Press Dining Newsletter by January 23 to gain access to the exclusive Pre-Sale: January 24 starting at 10 a.m. ending on January 27 at 9 a.m.

Featuring more than 40 area restaurants alongside wine, beer and cocktail sampling, the Menu of Menus® Extravaganza takes place on April 4, 2017 at Silver Street Studios, 1501 Silver Street. The event will also include the 6th Annual Iron Fork Chef Competition presented by Whole Foods Market. The Iron Fork Competition is a "friendly" contest that will showcase two of Houston's most popular up and coming chefs as they face off in a head-to-head cooking competition that will be judged by local area celebrities.

This year's moderator will be restaurateur Kevin Naderi of Roost, who also happens to be a four-time winner (between 2012 - 2015) and one of last year's competition judges. Naderi told the Press that he is excited about participating in this event and in the moderator role, he will be able to view the competition from a different perspective. "I'm a pretty vocal person, I'm looking forward to asking quality questions throughout the contest to make sure the audience and judges gain some insight into how the chefs are feeling, how they react in situations and checking to make sure they are demonstrating good techniques," said Naderi. He offered some advice to this year's chef competitors: Don't overthink, use your time well, highlight the secret ingredient and have fun!

The winning chef will receive the "Iron Fork" award and of course, bragging rights (at least through the next year). During the cooking competition, guests will enjoy tastings from local restaurants and samplings of wine, beer and cocktails.