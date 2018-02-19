Killen's Emerges Victorious at the 2018 Rodeo Uncorked! and Best Bites Competition

Surprise, surprise. Killen's and Killen's STQ slayed the competition in last night's 2018 Rodeo Uncorked! Best Bites competition, taking home three first place awards. They won the People's Choice and Lone Star Entree for their Beef Ribs and the Two-Steppin' Dessert award for their Maple Bacon Bread Pudding. I'm a little crushed that I wasn't able to taste either.

The NRG center was abuzz last night with thousands of happy people hopping from booth to booth sampling meat-heavy dishes and all sorts of award winning wines. Rodeo festivities begin around this time every year and Houston starts to look a little more like Santa Fe as our inner-cowhand creeps slowly from the closet. (It's almost werewolf-esque how these next three weeks mark the full moon for western fashion.)

More than 100 restaurants brought their ponies to the Best Bites show. Beloved Brothers Produce took home an award for Outstanding Showmanship, although we're not sure exactly what that means. Judging criteria was based on appearance, creativity, taste and texture.