Luv Me Tenders Shutters Brick and Mortar After Less Than a Year


Krisp Bird & Batter Lands at Richmond and Fairview With Fried Chicken Sandwiches Galore

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Krisp's Southern fried chicken and waffle sandwich.EXPAND
Krisp's Southern fried chicken and waffle sandwich.
Photo courtesy of Krisp
Say you're obsessed with fried chicken sandwiches. Say you're also kind of conflicted when it comes to eating them— be it a personal vendetta against calories, a disdain for fast food ethics, or perhaps, more importantly, a deep-seated terror about how the chicken has been raised.  Then you'll be happy to know that Krisp Bird & Batter, a fast casual joint that has just opened today at 5922 Richmond, takes all of these matters into account.

Krisp is the brainchild of local chef Ben McPherson of Batanga and Prohibition fame. Earlier in February, he told Culture Map that his main inspiration for Krisp is none other than Danny Meyer's Shake Shack, a location of which opened in the Galleria in late October of 2016, and which uses non-GMO, ethically sourced ingredients but in a fast food environment.

Like Shake Shack, Krisp features a menu of GMO and hormone-free chicken, except in this case, the poultry also happens to be the pasture-raised 'wagyu of chicken'  raised at Crystal Farms Ranch.

Beyond the bird, the entire menu at Krisp is actually GMO-free, with salads made from locally-sourced vegetables, and breads made in house. There are several different chicken sandwich options including Southern, Southwest, and Korean variations, along with a chicken and Belgian waffle sandwich.

The menu also features waffle cut fries, ice cream, milk shakes, waffle ice cream sandwiches, and other  items your children will strongly suggest you order for them instead of the nuggets and fruit cup on the  'healthy kid's menu.' The eatery also has Boomtown Coffee, parents, so you're welcome.

Another location is planned for 2400 N. Shepherd in the Heights by summer, and the business is hoping to be "Houston’s premiere chicken sandwich concept."

Krisp Bird & Batter
5922  Richmond, 713-239-0329, krisphouston.com.  Open daily: 11 a.m. to 10

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.
Krisp Bird & Batter
5922 Richmond Ave
Houston, Texas 77057

