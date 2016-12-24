Last Minute Food and Drink Lifelines for Houston's Christmas & Hanukkah 2016

How about this for a Holiday Treat Box? Photo courtesyof Triniti

Here it is, all rounded up and put together in one convenient package for all you busy busy procrastinators out there.

We don't want anyone sitting down to a holiday meal of Kool-aid and crackers (well unless you're 2 years old and that's what you really like to eat.) Here's some ways to avoid that.

But above all, whatever you are eating or drinking, we want to wish all of you a happy holiday season and an even better New Year!

Chiles rellenos from Edgar's Hermano Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Where to Dine in Houston on Christmas Eve, Hanukkah & Christmas Day 2016

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Family, friends, love and joy. Notice how dirty dishes weren't included in that list? This year year, get out of the kitchen and let Houston restaurants do the cooking and the cleanup for you. From fancy four-course meals to family-friendly brunches, here is where to eat on the Christmas Eve, Hanukkah and Christmas Day in Houston.

Not that you'd run out. Photo by stevepb

Houston-Area Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Eve, Hanukkah & Christmas Day 2016

Whether you forgot an ingredient for your famous gingerbread cookies or sweet potato latkes, can't fit in the pre-holiday shopping, or simply enjoy living on the edge, here's a list of the grocery/convenience stores that will be open on this holiday.

Time for a toast. Photo by Jeremy Parzen

10 Wines for the Chrismukkah of a Lifetime

At our house, we will be lighting our Christmas tree and serving Domäne Wachau 2015 Grüner Veltliner (above), which you can find at the Houston Wine Merchant for $20. It's fresh on the nose and dry on the palate, with lovely fruit and minerality. A one-dimensional wine, for sure, but a perfectly and utterly delicious common denominator for the occasion. The Merchant and Spec's are arguably the best resources for German-speaking wine in Houston. Spec's has the more aggressive pricing and a larger selection, including a wide array of sweet and dry Riesling. And both have excellent high-end wines.

A crowning glory. Photo by Felix Sanchez

Holiday To-Go Menus From Houston Restaurants

Forget spending your entire holiday cooking (or even worse, doing dishes!). These Houston restaurants are doing the work for you, from latkes and tamales by the dozen to desserts and full-on holiday feasts.