Lining Up the Food for Next Month's Artopia

EXPAND Yes, Artopia wants you to eat well. Photo by Lisandro Sanchez

Artopia, the Houston Press annual end-of-January event celebrating the arts in Houston, is still about a month away but planners are already lining up food vendors for the in-demand event. One of those is BB's Cafe, and Maricela Bassier, who's in charge of marketing and advertising for BB's, let us know why they keep coming back.

"BB's Café has been participating in Artopia for years and it's one of our favorite events to participate in. We absolutely love it! The reasons are many, but the most important reason is because we actively seek to participate in events that directly impact the people of our community in a positive and moving way. "

Another restaurant, Pollo Tropical, will be on hand, this ear offering the crowd options with a chicken dish "with a variety of sauces people can try," said Collin Cook with the company. "I look forward to being at the event."

Bassier said that she enjoys connecting with the people who attend Artopia. "We truly believe that Houston is driven, Houston is absolutely creative and Houston is extremely diverse. Artopia is one of those events that reach an audience that we feel is most closely related to the heart and soul of being creative, being culturally united and being driven. It's an all-around, soul-touching event and that makes us want to be a part of it," she told us in an email.

Bassier hinted that changes might be in store this coming year. "In the past we have served gumbo and your guests have completely devoured it, so we have kept serving just that, but you never know; we may change it up a bit this year!"

EXPAND Catch culture in the making while you eat and drink. Artopia 2016. Photo by Lisandro Sanchez

Besides the food and drink, Artopia offers live music and dance performances, visual arts and a fashion show. So far, those confirmed include:

Bands:

The Beans

Black Kite

Camera Cult

Designers:

Damsel White Label

KYRA

VICREN

DEMARTINI

DJ:

Bruce Waine

Check back with us as we'll be updating as more people and places sign up for Artopia. And don't forget that this is where we present the annual MasterMind Awards to three deserving organizations or individuals.

The Houston Press Artopia party is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Winter Street Studios, 2101 Winter Street. For more information, visit houstonpressartopia.com. General admission tickets range from $45 to $60. VIP admission tickets range from $75 to $100.

