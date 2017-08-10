Literary Libations Week: Where To Drink It Up in Houston August 14-18

B&B Butchers is for lit-lovers. Photo by Troy Fields

Readers and literature lovers, rejoice. The second annual Literary Libations Week, taking place August 14 to 18 at various bars, restaurants, and venues in Texas returns to Houston (as well as in Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas) with specialty drinks geared toward book worms.

A handful of Houston eateries will serve up literary-themed cocktails with proceeds benefiting the Texas Book Festival’s annual Lit Crawl in Austin, a free event that takes place on Saturday, November 4, this year, complete with some of America's best writers doing crazy writerly things in unexpected places.

The following bars have created literary libations in H-Town to support the written word. Here's where to drink up.

Boheme is a Montrose fave. Photo courtesy of Houston Press

Mongoose versus Cobra, 1011 McGowan: This Midtown bar will serve up The Ninth Circle, made with Campari, Fernet-Branca, and grapefruit juice.

B & B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington: Washington's top notch steakhouse serves up The Old Man and the Sea, an homage to Ernest Hemingway and his drink of choice, the hand shaken daiquiri, made with Flor de Cana Grand Reserve 7 Year Rum, lime juice, Luxardo Maraschino, and grapefruit juice. Bonus points if you also stay for the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu.

Lucille's, 5512 La Branch: The Museum District soul food spot will offer the ever-Dickensian drink Grey Expectations, made with Rémy Martin, Crème de Violette, lime, and Earl Grey-infused simple syrup. In terms of food, you'll also find Houston Restaurant Weeks action here as well.

Bar Boheme, 307 Fairview : No word yet on what the featured cocktail will be, but this outdoor drinking and dining hotspot in Montrose will be featuring a drink for Literary Libations Week. We can only guess that it will be in the mystery genre.