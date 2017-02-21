Luv Me Tenders Shutters Brick and Mortar After Less Than a Year

Luv Me Tenders Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Heights-based chicken tender hub Luv Me Tenders is closing up its brick and mortar after less than a year in operation in Treadsack's Kipper Club Test Kitchen space, according to a post on its Facebook page. Moving forward, the focus will be on the Luv Me Tenders food truck and delivery, with the restaurant blaming its shuttering on not wanting to sign a five-year lease at an "unproven area," and not on the demise of Treadsack.

In July 2016, owner Jason "Big Sexy" Hill and business partner Cyrus Nasr opened in the location at 4400 Yale with an aim to keep expanding their restaurant, which is known for crazy delicious chicken tenders and boudin egg rolls. Hill was also behind popular food truck H-Town StrEats and doughnut shop Hugs & Donuts.

Since the beginning of 2017, the seemingly doomed Treadsack restaurant group has shuttered Foreign Correspondents and Canard, lost the opening chef/mastermind of Hunky Dory, Richard Knight, and reportedly has a devastating financial crisis on its hands.

Luv Me Tenders posted the following statement to Facebook on Monday, February 20:

We have made the decision to shut down our brick and mortar. It was a tough decision but with our month to month lease ending and having to make a decision to sign a 5 yr lease in an unproven area didn't make sense. But we have decided to focus on the truck and ubereats and door dash delivery and pick up from the truck at Sassafras bar on Pinemont. Our Hours will change Tuesday -Sunday 11-12, which means 3 extra hours for Delivery.

The Press has reached out to the restaurant and is awaiting response at this time.