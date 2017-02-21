menu

Luv Me Tenders Shutters Brick and Mortar After Less Than a Year

Houston (Restaurants), We Have a Problem


Luv Me Tenders Shutters Brick and Mortar After Less Than a Year

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Luv Me Tenders
Luv Me Tenders
Photo by Chuck Cook Photography
Heights-based chicken tender hub Luv Me Tenders is closing up its brick and mortar after less than a year in operation in Treadsack's Kipper Club Test Kitchen space, according to a post on its Facebook page. Moving forward, the focus will be on the Luv Me Tenders food truck and delivery, with the restaurant blaming its shuttering on not wanting to sign a five-year lease at an "unproven area," and not on the demise of Treadsack.

In July 2016, owner Jason "Big Sexy" Hill and business partner Cyrus Nasr opened in the location at 4400 Yale with an aim to keep expanding their restaurant, which is known for crazy delicious chicken tenders and boudin egg rolls. Hill was also behind popular food truck H-Town StrEats and doughnut shop Hugs & Donuts.

Since the beginning of 2017, the seemingly doomed Treadsack restaurant group has shuttered Foreign Correspondents and Canard, lost the opening chef/mastermind of Hunky Dory, Richard Knight, and reportedly has a devastating financial crisis on its hands.

Luv Me Tenders posted the following statement to Facebook on Monday, February 20:

We have made the decision to shut down our brick and mortar. It was a tough decision but with our month to month lease ending and having to make a decision to sign a 5 yr lease in an unproven area didn't make sense. But we have decided to focus on the truck and ubereats and door dash delivery and pick up from the truck at Sassafras bar on Pinemont. Our Hours will change Tuesday -Sunday 11-12, which means 3 extra hours for Delivery.

The Press has reached out to the restaurant and is awaiting response at this time.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

