McDonald's Big Mac Sauce Giveaway Lands in Houston Today

Where to Dine in Houston This Valentine's Day 2017


Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
They've bottled the special sauce, and they're not afraid to use it.EXPAND
They've bottled the special sauce, and they're not afraid to use it.
Courtesy of McDonald's
The Hamburglar, yes,  Hamburglar stopped by the Houston Press today to drop off a bottle of Big Mac Special Sauce and share some interesting news.  Today, January 26,  McDonald's across the country are giving away limited-edition bottles of the sauce— there's only 10,000 total. In the Houston area, five locations will be handing out some 250 bottles of the product.

The giveaway also corresponds with McDonald's introduction of two new Big Mac sizes, a smaller Mac Jr. or a behemoth Grand Mac.

So what is Big Mac Special Sauce exactly? There are too many ingredients to actually determine this, but it tastes rather like sweet, oniony mayonnaise (or Thousand Island dressing, really) with bits of actual relish and the ghost of Big Macs past in the mix. Use it to perhaps elevate your basic sandwich or tater tot game at home or impress all your gamer friends.

Houston chefs Antone Ware of Harold's in Houston Heights and Rishi Singh of Batanga have both highlighted the sauce's culinary potential by creating specialty dishes in collaboration with McDonald's for the giveaway: deep-fried deconstructed Big Mac balls (have mercy) and a po' boy, respectively.

To get your hands on a bottle visit any of the following locations at the given times. There will be designated giveaway areas, and you'll have to say the phrase "there's a Big Mac for that" to even dream of getting your hands on a bottle.

Where to find free Big Mac Special Sauce:

McDonald's
6000 Richmond Avenue
January 26 at  11 a.m.

1302 Westheimer
January 26 at 11 a.m.

1619 South Loop West
January 26 at  11 a.m.

8147 Katy Freeway
January 26 at 1:30 p.m.

4100 University
 January 26 at 1:30 p.m.

