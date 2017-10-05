McDonald's Gives Away Rick & Morty Szechuan Sauce on Saturday

Jealous much? Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

And now the answer to your most common fast food query: Is everyone in this McDonald's line stoned? The truth shall be revealed on Saturday, October 7, at 2 p.m. as five area McDonald's hand out free, extremely limited edition dipping cups of "Rick & Morty" themed Szechuan Sauce to select dine-in customers, almost all of whom will undoubtedly be fans of the Adult Swim show that has given the sauce a renewed cult following.

The sauce was originally released in 1998 as part of a marketing promotion during the release of the Disney movie Mulan, but McDonald's gave away three jugs of the stuff earlier this summer after learning of "Rick & Morty" fans' obsession with it. In August, one jug was sold for $15,000 on Ebay.

Currently, the individual dipping cups are being sold at about $20 to $2,000 on Ebay.

McDonald's was kind enough to deliver one sample (again, it's extremely limited edition) to the Press. At least 2 percent of our staff descended upon the unopened dipping cup, not for a taste, but for a mere picture to send to their friends.

"Don't open it," some yelled.

But, folks, we did open it — and, yes, the lid has been preserved, not in resin, though it does still have some of the corn syrup based sauce on it that will undoubtedly harden to such in the coming days. And the sauce itself is, you know, salty, sweet, and relatively delicious.

Again, the nerd frenzy goes down on Saturday at 2 p.m. and customers must purchase 4-piece, 6-piece or 10-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders to even be considered for the sauce giveaway. There are a number of locations giving away limited-edition posters in honor of McDonald's sauces as well.

Here are the McDonald's giving away Szechuan Sauce and posters:



1302 Westheimer



9126 East Cullen



4100 University Drive



11825 Bellaire Boulevard



5512 Bellaire Boulevard





