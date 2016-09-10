menu


Memorable Houston Restaurant Fires

Saturday, September 10, 2016 at 12:01 a.m.
By Houston Press
Imagine what fire would do to this.
Imagine what fire would do to this.
Photo by Katharine Shilcutt
In Houston, like most places, the restaurant life carries with it hard work, triumphs and shutterings. Among the saddest of stories are when a fire brings everything to a halt, particularly if the restaurant is beloved.

Here are some of the most memorable of recent Houston restaurant fires (with links to the original stories)  that for whatever time period, tore into our common community fabric, disrupting the lives of employees and diners alike. 

A grill fire led to more damage at Sylvia's
A grill fire led to more damage at Sylvia's
Photo by Paula Murphy

Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen, July 27, 2016

A grill fire was the apparent culprit at Sylvia's at 6401 Woodway. Owner Sylvia Casares said that it then went on to spread through the kitchen. 

The fire at Cleburne Cafeteria in April was deja vu all over again
The fire at Cleburne Cafeteria in April was deja vu all over again
Photo by Phaedra Cook

Cleburne Cafeteria, April 26, 2016

Less than a month before the landmark cafeteria was ready to celebrate its 75th anniversary, Cleburne Cafeteria was hit by a devastating fire.

Mai's Restaurant, February 15, 2010

Firefighters fought the blaze for hours but were unsuccessful in stopping the fire before the roof collapsed. Investigators were finally able to find the cause of the fire on the same day it happened. 
 

Brennan's, September 12, 2008

Hurricane Ike hit Houston and brought along its tremendous winds. During the storm a transformer exploded and Brennan's caught on fire.

