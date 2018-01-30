Believe it or Not, the Pre-Sale for Menu of Menus Starts Today

The pre-sale for this year's Menu of Menus® Extravaganza starts today at 10 a.m. and ends on February 2. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketfly.

Menu of Menus, one of Houston's largest food and wine events with more than 40 area restaurants along with wine, beer and cocktails is presented by Stella Artois. This year's event at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, is scheduled for 7-10 p.m. on Tuesday April 10.

The promo code to use is HOUMENUS. Tickets range from $45 to $100 depending on whether they are general admission or VIP. VIP is admitted an hour earlier at 6 p.m.