Ger ready to eat, drink and be merry.
Photo by Marco Torres

Believe it or Not, the Pre-Sale for Menu of Menus Starts Today

Houston Press | January 30, 2018 | 5:00am
The pre-sale for this year's Menu of Menus® Extravaganza starts today at 10 a.m. and ends on February 2.  Tickets can be purchased through Ticketfly.

Menu of Menus, one of Houston's largest food and wine events with more than 40 area restaurants along with wine, beer and cocktails is presented by Stella Artois. This year's event at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, is scheduled for 7-10 p.m. on Tuesday April 10.

The promo code to use is HOUMENUS. Tickets range from $45 to $100 depending on whether they are general admission or VIP. VIP is admitted an hour earlier at 6 p.m.

Come prepared to have a good time and sample some of the finest food and drink that Houston has to offer.

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 28-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

