Menu of Menus Celebrates Its Sweet 16

Boozy bundt cakes, popsicles galore, what more could you ask for at the 16th annual Houston Press Menu of Menus? Well. Maybe a car. But that's a little ridiculous to be giving away cars like they're chicken fingers, even for a sweet 16 celebration...

The crowd wafted up and down the urban garage space of Silver Street Studios, clutching their cardboard trays, filling them up just to empty them again and again. The vast foodscape provided a comfortable area to mingle, with drink stations ideally positioned throughout. Alaskan Brewing Company, who sponsored the event, had several offerings that paired with dishes from featured Houston restaurants. The Husky IPA, a more approachable IPA, paired nicely with the offering from W'kana Xpress.

The Hendricks Gin and tonic suitcase machine attracted a crowd the whole night. I mean who doesn't love to stare at a contraption churning out G and T's complete with cucumber garnish? On that note, chef Richard Knight of Harold's had the most action packed station food-wise. He and his team cooked to order fresh gulf shrimp on salt blocks they then stuffed into Po'boy's. And when I say fresh I mean it smelt like the ocean wind and the delicate texture was cooked perfectly; almost like it had been crawling around the gulf the day before.