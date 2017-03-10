You Can Get a Discount On Menu of Menus Tickets in a Special Deal Today

Menu of Menus 2016 Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Today, March 10, you can get tickets to the 15th Annual Houston Press Menu of Menus Extravaganza for just $34 via Voice Daily Deals. Presented by Stella Artois, Menu of Menus takes place at Silver Street Station on April 4, from 7 to 10 p.m., with unlimited food samples from more than 40 restaurants, along with eight wine, beer and cocktail tastings and endless opportunities to schmooze and people watch.

The event also features the 6th Annual Iron Fork Chef Competition, presented by Whole Foods, with Southern Good's Lyle Bento and Underbelly's Gary Ly facing off for top honors in an hour-long cooking battle moderated by Roost's Kevin Naderi.

Normally, general admission is $55 and VIP is $95, so this Voice Daily Deal is a good one, y'all. Get those tickets, and prepare to chow down on April 4.