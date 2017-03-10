menu

You Can Get a Discount On Menu of Menus Tickets in a Special Deal Today


You Can Get a Discount On Menu of Menus Tickets in a Special Deal Today

Friday, March 10, 2017 at 3 p.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Menu of Menus 2016
Menu of Menus 2016
Photo by Chuck Cook Photography
Today, March 10, you can get tickets to the 15th Annual Houston Press Menu of Menus Extravaganza  for just $34 via Voice Daily Deals. Presented by Stella Artois,  Menu of Menus takes place at Silver Street Station on April 4, from 7 to 10 p.m.,  with unlimited food samples from more than 40 restaurants, along with eight wine, beer and cocktail tastings and endless opportunities to schmooze and people watch.

The event also features the 6th Annual Iron Fork Chef Competition, presented by Whole Foods, with Southern Good's Lyle Bento and Underbelly's Gary Ly facing off for top honors in an hour-long cooking battle moderated by Roost's Kevin Naderi.

Normally, general admission is $55 and VIP is $95,  so this Voice Daily Deal is a good one, y'all. Get those tickets, and prepare to chow down on April 4.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

