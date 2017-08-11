menu

Did A Michelin-Starred Chef Just Open A Sushi Restaurant On Washington?

Friday, August 11, 2017 at 11:18 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Kukuri opens tonight nextdoor to Tacodeli.
Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp
Did a Michelin-starred chef just open a sushi restaurant on Washington?

Well, kind of. Shimao Ishikawa, a sushi chef who made a name for himself at Manhattan's Michelin-starred sushi bar Jewel Bako, has reportedly brought a new Japanese restaurant Kukuri to 1902 Washington. It's in the same development as Tacodeli and Platypus Brewing, and it opens this evening, August 11, according to Eater Houston.

Ishikawa has more than 40 years of experience as a sushi chef and apparently is not the biggest fan of salmon. While Jewel Bako is Michelin-starred, as Michael Ellis, international director of the Michelin Guide, explained to the Houston Press back in April, only restaurants— not chefs— can receive the stars:  

If a chef leaves and goes to another restaurant, that restaurant does not immediately become ‘Michelin-starred.’ What we do see, however, is the title of ‘Michelin-starred chef’ follow a chef to new ventures — though it is important to note that the restaurant does not earn that distinction.


According to its Facebook page, Kukuri celebrated its soft opening on Thursday, August 10, and as for what's in store, it still remains a pretty big mystery. It appears that the chef's omakase is a cool $150. No menu is available online, just the following via its official website:

In addition to the freshest fish, our establishment offers a selection of in-season delicacies, including meats and vegetables. Please come enjoy our ever-changing seasonal menu and experience the unique Japanese form of hospitality known as OMOTENASHI


Kukuri, 1902 Washington, Suite C
346-234-4060, kukuri-uzu.com
Hours: Sunday to Wednesday, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., Thursday to Saturday, 5:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.
Kukuri
1902 Washington, Suite C
Houston, Texas 77007

