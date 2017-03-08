menu

Michigan's Famed Bell's Brewery Launches in Houston With a Texas-Inspired IPA

Stirred and Shaken: Weights + Measures' That's What She Said


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Michigan's Famed Bell's Brewery Launches in Houston With a Texas-Inspired IPA

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
You're probably Amarillo, amirite?EXPAND
You're probably Amarillo, amirite?
Photo courtesy of Bell's Brewery
A A

Beer nerds will be happy to know that Michigan-based, family-run Bell’s Brewery is now available in Houston, and with the rollout of 12 beers comes a new specialty brew inspired by the Lone Star State. The Am I Right or Amarillo American IPA has a 6.0 percent ABV and the body of a beer that will wash away the work week, with hoppy notes of citrus and the tropics.

This is actually the first time Bell’s has produced a beer specifically for a state launch, so take pride, Texans, because you are very special. The beer will be available in 12-ounce. six-packs at groceries and specialty shops, including Spec's, H-E-B, Kroger and elsewhere and on draft at select bars and restaurants.

Bell’s, which has been in business for more than 30 years and is reportedly the seventh-largest craft brewery in the nation, according to the Brewers Association – is celebrating its Texas launch with a bevy of local events all week long, including an event at Axelrad today at 4 p.m. and at Kirby's Icehouse on Friday, March 10, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Faster, Oarsmen, the work week is gaining on us.EXPAND
Faster, Oarsmen, the work week is gaining on us.
Photo courtesy of Bell's Brewery

On top of the new IPA, these are the new brews you'll find from Bell's Brewing around town. For more details on Bell's Brewery, check out bellsbeer.com:

  • Amber Ale

  • Kalamazoo Stout

  • Lager of the Lakes, a bohemian Pilsner

  • Oarsman Ale, a tart Wheat Ale  

  • Oatsmobile Ale, an American Pale Ale brewed with oats

  • Porter

  • Third Coast Beer, a Pale Ale

  • Two Hearted Ale, an American IPA

  • Oberon Ale, a seasonal American Wheat Ale (available March through August)

  • Best Brown Ale (available September through October) 

  • Winter White Ale, a Belgian-inspired Wheat Ale (available November through January)

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >