Michigan's Famed Bell's Brewery Launches in Houston With a Texas-Inspired IPA

EXPAND You're probably Amarillo, amirite? Photo courtesy of Bell's Brewery

Beer nerds will be happy to know that Michigan-based, family-run Bell’s Brewery is now available in Houston, and with the rollout of 12 beers comes a new specialty brew inspired by the Lone Star State. The Am I Right or Amarillo American IPA has a 6.0 percent ABV and the body of a beer that will wash away the work week, with hoppy notes of citrus and the tropics.

This is actually the first time Bell’s has produced a beer specifically for a state launch, so take pride, Texans, because you are very special. The beer will be available in 12-ounce. six-packs at groceries and specialty shops, including Spec's, H-E-B, Kroger and elsewhere and on draft at select bars and restaurants.

Bell’s, which has been in business for more than 30 years and is reportedly the seventh-largest craft brewery in the nation, according to the Brewers Association – is celebrating its Texas launch with a bevy of local events all week long, including an event at Axelrad today at 4 p.m. and at Kirby's Icehouse on Friday, March 10, from 5 to 8 p.m.

EXPAND Faster, Oarsmen, the work week is gaining on us. Photo courtesy of Bell's Brewery

On top of the new IPA, these are the new brews you'll find from Bell's Brewing around town. For more details on Bell's Brewery, check out bellsbeer.com:

