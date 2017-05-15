Midtown Drinkery Making a Move to NOLA

EXPAND Midtown Drinkery is shuttering at the end of July. Photo courtesy of Midtown Drinkery

Midtown Drinkery, 2400 Bagby, is saying good-bye to Houston in July. Owner/operator Wade Yeomans told the Houston Press Monday morning that he's excited about the opening of Bourbon Street Drinkery in New Orleans' historical French Quarter at 217 Bourbon.

The bar and grill in Midtown has been open since July of 2011 after being originally located in the Washington corridor. Unable to re-negotiate lease terms with the landlord, Yeomans said he felt like it was time to go. "Our rent actually doubled and they [landlord] wanted to tell us how to operate," he said.

The lease at Bagby ends at the close of July, but the Bourbon Drinkery is slated to open doors to the public this week. After three long years, the bar with a second-floor balcony is ready for revelers of the famed boulevard.

The new bar has a full kitchen, but Yeomans wants to tap into local New-Orleans talent to create the menu. Next time you're in Nawlins', you can check out the joint for yourself, Yeomans is offering "Houstonian-specials" including discount cards for visitors who come by the Bourbon Drinkery for a drink.

The Midtown Drinkery will throw a two-day long Last Hoorah Bash on Friday and Saturday, July 28-29. Details will be available on its Facebook page.

There is also a celebration planned for Saturday, May 20 when Rick Dixon and his Crooked Road Catering crew will be serving its Last Boil Ever at the Midtown Drinkery. Come for pecan-smoked andouille, mushrooms, corn, and red potatoes and yummy crawdads boiled Cajun-style, $4.99 per pound or $25 for five pounds (sides included). The event starts at 1 p.m.

As for the future of the space, a source told the Press that rumor has it that Dogwood has bought it and Sage County plans to "build a monster new concept, stretching the entirety of the block."

