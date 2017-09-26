menu

Molina's Cantina Is Closing Its Washington Avenue Location

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 11:55 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp


Molina's Cantina Is Closing Its Washington Avenue Location

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 11:55 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Inside Molina's soon-to-shutter Washington Avenue digs.
Photo by the Houston Press
Inside Molina's soon-to-shutter Washington Avenue digs.
Photo by the Houston Press
Houston Tex-Mex institution Molina's Cantina is closing its Washington Avenue location on Saturday, September 30. The restaurant announced today in a press release that its ten-year lease expired in late 2016 at 4720 Washington, but instead of continuing to lease month-to-month or renewing, the restaurant is seeking a new location in west Houston.

Raul Molina III, Ricardo and Roberto — the three brothers who co-own the restaurant, which their grandparents launched in 1941 — plan to transfer staff from the Washington location to their other locations, 3801 Bellaire and 7901 Westheimer, or assist in finding them new jobs.

The restaurant rocked a pretty sweet outdoor bar area.
The restaurant rocked a pretty sweet outdoor bar area.
Photo by the Houston Press

"This was a difficult decision for us and we can't say enough about the support we have received from our Washington Avenue guests," said Ricardo Molina via the press release. "Many are friends who we consider family. Our hope is to continue to serve them at our Bellaire and Westheimer locations."

The Molina brothers' plan is to find a new space near the Katy and Fulshear corridor. Apparently, parking issues and increased rent have been deciding factors in the closure and planned relocation. Raul Molina III also added, "We've been in business for 76 years and plan to be in business for a long time to come."

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.
Molina's Cantina
4720 Washington Ave.
Houston, TX 77007

713-862-0013

www.molinasrestaurants.com

