More Booze, Please

Cheese and booze? A match made in heaven Photo by Petras B. via flickr

Top 5 Simple Foods To Pair with Scotch and Whiskey

I recently started drinking whiskey for the same reason most other people do — because someone they knew was drinking whiskey. For the past decade, I'd stayed away from the brown stuff, because all the Crown shots from college had left a mental (not to mention liver) scar. But now I'm learning that whiskey (and its big brother, Scotch whisky) are to be enjoyed by the sip, not thrown carelessly down the throat.

Texas owned booze. Have at it. Photo by John Kiely

Top Ten Most Outstanding Texas-Owned Liquors

Texas has a long-standing good reputation as a whiskey- and tequila-drinking state, but only in this century have Texans begun to make respectable liquor. At least ten Texas-owned spirits producers are now able to put out bottles of booze that compete with the best liquors on the market.

Just to make sure it's not Texas pride talking, I enlisted the help of an objective observer: Neal MacDonald of Proof66.com, an Illinois-based website that collects international spirit competition awards and professional reviews and puts them together to make a remarkably good rating system. The results are in no particular order.

The Income Tax, a refreshing drink with an unfortunate name Photo by Adrian Scottow

10 Election Day Cocktails

You’ve survived. You dealt with a year-plus of nonsense and still mustered the strength to vote for one or none of the U.S. presidential candidates.

Now it’s Election Day 2016 (uh, yippee) and you hate Trump and Hillary and humankind. But you don’t hate yourself because you’re about to treat yourself with one or more of these politically themed cocktails that can be made at home with ease or ordered out.

Epic happy hour time in the Woodlands Photo by Omar via flickr

The Five Best Happy Hours in the Woodlands

If you love happy hour as much as we do, you'll love this new series. We're taking a look at the best happy hours in town, 'hood by 'hood. To narrow it down, we're focusing on the spots with the best deals on not only drinks, but eats, too. From upscale eateries serving bar bites and half-priced wine to dives with cheap beer and burgers, we've got it all. See the complete list at the end of this post

This week, we're moving on to the bar and restaurant-packed 'hood of The Woodlands.