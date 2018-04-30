Where to Dine in Houston This Mother’s Day 2018

Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 13; and what better way to celebrate all the moms in your life than with a tasty meal that you don’t have to clean up? From kid-friendly brunch buffets to chic hotspots offering prix fixe dining experiences, here’s where to celebrate Mother’s Day in Houston this year:

Arnaldo Richards' Picos, 3601 Kirby, 832-831-9940

Celebrate mom with a Mexican-style Sunday brunch buffet featuring appetizers, soups, salads, entrees, sides and a dessert bar. Cost is $45 per person, $29 for seniors and $18 for children age six to 12.

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

This chic café and garden is a choice spot for special occasions. For Mother’s Day, chef Hugo Ortega will offer a special three-course menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $49 per person, $15 for children ages 10 and under, plus tax & gratuity and beverage. Enjoy starters such Heirloom Tomato Salad and Smoked Crab and Corn Chowder; entrée choices from Soft Shell Crab Benedict to Steak Frites; and desserts including Pavlova, Texas Peach-Blueberry Cobbler and Perfect Chocolate Cake.

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, 713-827-8008

Bistro Provence will serve a three-course, multi-choice Mother’s Day lunch menu, featuring seasonal French treats for $49 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Dishes include goat cheese and tomato verrine, Angus beef filet with Bordelaise sauce, smoked salmon Bénedicte and chocolate chip pain perdu. A special children’s menu will be available for $20, offering two courses sized for the younger set. Reservations are required, and a $20 deposit via PayPal is required to confirm. Mother’s Day hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, 832-879-2802

At this chic French brasserie set on Discovery Green, chef Philippe Verpiand will be offering a special three-course prix fixe menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $48 per person plus tax and gratuity. The restaurant will also be open for dinner offering their a la carte menu. Dine on dishes like beef tartare, chilled asparagus and spinach soup, roasted leg of lamb, pan-seared snapper and pistachio custard.

Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith, 713-522-9711

Enjoy special Bayou City Creole offerings—such as Oyster Rockefeller Soup, Southern Green Tomatoes & Blue Crab, Whiskey Lacquered Hill Country Quail, Strawberry and Creole Cream Cheese Crepes, and Whipped Cheesecake—designed with mom in mind. Both the brunch menu (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and dinner menu (5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.) are complemented by featured cocktails such as Lavender & Love, Mamacita Rita, Midnight Melody, and Aperol Spritz. Brunch includes a Smoked Louisiana Catfish Mousse and Caviar lagniappe, plus choice of starter, entrée and dessert for $56 per person (not inclusive of tax and gratuity). The à la carte dinner menu includes appetizers and dessert from $9 to $16 as well as entrées ranging from $32 to $46.

Broken Barrel, 1950 Hughes Landing #1900, 281-719-8542

Chef Hilda Ysusi is celebrating Mother's Day with a special menu of a la carte dishes, including Nutella Stuffed French Toast, Green Curry Mussels and Huevos Rancheros.

The Capital Grille, 5365 Westheimer, 713-623-4600; 840 West Sam Houston Parkway North, 713-463-5051

In addition to serving its signature dinner menu all day, The Capital Grille will offer a three-course brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For the appetizer course, guests can choose between menu items such as clam chowder, Caesar or field greens salad, shrimp and grits, lobster frittata, bone-in dry aged NY strip and fried egg, classic crème brûlée and flourless chocolate espresso cake.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak #160, 713-622-9996

From award-winning chef Hugo Ortega, Caracol’s Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet will overflow with an array of antojitos from the comal, marinated vegetable salads, chicharrones stews, rotating egg dishes including as chilaquiles and migas, cocteles and ceviches, and plenty of succulent seafood offerings. Finish with pastry chef Ruben Ortega’s bountiful arrangement of traditional Mexican fresh baked breads, cookies, candies and pastries. Mother’s Day brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and is $47 per adult and $15 per child, plus tax and gratuity.

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, 9595 Six Pines #650, 281-465-9463; 2800 Kirby, 713-528-9463

Moms will love CRÚ's three-course brunch menu ($32 for adults, half price for kids under 12), offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Start with options like goat cheese beignets, avocado toast and lobster sliders; go for main events including truffle mac and cheese, steak and eggs, and herb-crusted salmon; and finish with desserts from cinnamon sugar donuts to chocolate lava cake.

D’Amico’s Italian Market Café, 5510 Morningside, 713-526-3400

This Italian market offers everything from from fresh housemade pastas and wood-fired pizzas to meat and seafood entrees and some of the best cannoli in Houston. The restaurant will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on Mother’s Day, and all mothers, gramdmas and aunts will get a small bag of homemade cookies to enjoy.

The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, 713-360-6477

Treat mom to a Mother’s Day brunch buffet in this beautiful, chandelier-lit dining room overlooking Lost Lake and Buffalo Bayou Park. Offerings include a made-to-order omelet station, carving station with prime rib and cedar plank salmon, fresh baked breakfast pastries and Dunlavy favorites including salmon gravlax and avocado toast. Reservations are $70 per person and $12 for children 12 and under.

Eddie V’s, 2800 Kirby, 713-874-1800; 12848 Queensbury, 832-200-2380

In addition to its regular menu, guests can dine on a three-course brunch for $49 per person ($15 for children) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Start with cinnamon rolls to share; choose from appetizers such as Norwegian smoked salmon and fried green tomatoes; entrées including steak and eggs, lobster quiche Florentine and shrimp and grits; and sweet endings like butterscotch panna cotta and banana Foster cake. There will also be a live piano performance in the lounge from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

El Tiempo Cantina, multiple locations

El Tiempo Cantina will be serving its regular menu on Mother's Day with limited brunch hours. View menus and times online.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

Etoile Cuisine et Bar is offering a special three-course menu from award-winning chef Philippe Verpiand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($62++ per person). Options include deviled eggs with lobster medallions and fresh herbs, foie gras torchon, filet of sole meunière, beef tenderloin béarnaise and lemon tart with fresh raspberry. The regular a la carte menu will be available for dinner.

Fielding's local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl, 281-351-2225

The Woodlands hotspot is gearing up to celebrate Mother's Day starting 8 a.m., serving brunch and dinner. Guests will be able to enjoy the restaurant's full menu along with bubbly and special cocktails.

Fig & Olive, 5115 Westheimer, 832-632-6632

This Galleria newcomer is offering Mother’s Day brunch and dinner. Brunch is $42 prix fixe and limited a la carte with two featured cocktails, and dinner is $49 prix fixe and limited a la carte, with one featured cocktail. A $30 wine pairing can also be added to the set dinner menu.

Hotel Granduca, 1080 Uptown Park, 713-418-1104

The Italian-inspired hotel, which recently re-introduced its opulent Sunday Brunch menu, will offer a buffet-style brunch for Mother’s Day. The menu will feature a diverse array of dishes, including breakfast omelets and frittatas, smoked seafood, charcuterie, an assortment of salads, and a chef’s carving station with everything from sage and wild honey turkey with Chardonnay gravy to Prime rib with baby brioche.. To complement the brunch menu, Hotel Granduca will offer complimentary Prosecco. Cost is $75 for adults and $25 for children.

The Houstonian Hotel, 111 North Post Oak, 713-680-2626

Dine in the elegant Grande Ballroom at The Houstonian Hotel, with selections such as herb-rubbed prime rib, stuffed spring lamb, baked Gulf flounder and a generous breakfast table with an over-the-top omelet station, “South of the Border” eggs benny, pecan-smoked bacon, vanilla waffles, fluffy blintzes, and house-made desserts like chocolate soufflé cake, buttermilk tart and Mexican coffee spiced flan. Cost is $84 for adults (including complimentary Champagne and mimosas) and $39 for children ages five to 12 (plus tax and a 23 percent service charge). Brunch times are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hugo’s, 1602 Westheimer, 713-524-7744

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a bounteous brunch buffet of authentic regional Mexican cuisine. The buffet will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, accompanied by live music from Viento. Cost is $45 per adult and $15 per child (ages 10 and under), plus tax and gratuity. The restaurant will serve an a la carte dinner menu beginning at 5 p.m.

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen, 2327 Post Oak, 713-871-8883; 5172 Buffalo Speedway, 832-767-1136

Bring the whole family for a Mother’s Day breakfast, lunch or dinner, with house specialties ranging from towering corned beef and pastrami sandwiches to matzo ball soup to cheese blintzes. The restaurant will be making smaller, pinker versions of its classic black and white cookies and giving them out to all mothers in honor of the holiday.

Treat mom to a mini empanada flight at Tango & Malbec. Photo by Becca Wright

Laurenzo’s, 4412 Washington, 713-880-5111

Laurenzo’s will be serving Brunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., followed by its dinner menu until 9 p.m.

Mi Luna Tapas, 2441 University, 713-520-5025

Chef Ivan Perez has created a celebratory brunch buffet to be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($40 per person), offering a large variety of Spanish favorites to appeal to all members of the family, but especially mom. Look out for strawberry spinach salad, charcuterie, assorted Spanish sweet bread, empanadas, pollo relleno, chicken croquettes, patatas bravas, paella Valenciana and more.

One Fifth,1658 Westheimer, 713-955-1024

One Fifth Romance Languages has shifted its hours slightly for Mother's Day, serving its regular menu (with a few off-the-menu specials) from 3 to 9 p.m.

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, 713-528-2264

Ouisie’s Southern eclectic style will be in full swing with its special Mother’s Day brunch menu. The extensive menu will be a la carte, offering an array of soups, appetizers, salads, egg dishes, pastas and meats, plus a dessert tray. For moms who want to sleep in and make it a leisurely Sunday, the Mother’s Day menu will also be offered Sunday evening, minus the breakfast items. The restaurant’s own in-house florist, Oui Petals & Events, can arrange a stunning floral bouquet to adorn the table and then be taken home. The small bouquets are just $20. Hours for Mother’s Day Brunch are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Mother’s Day dinner runs until 10 p.m.

Pluckers Wing Bar, 1400 Shepherd, 713-864-9464

All moms can enjoy a complimentary entree, side, and a non-alcoholic beverage (up to $15 value) from Pluckers’ extensive menu when they post a photo of their family at the restaurant to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #Pluckers.

Prego, 2520 Amherst, 713-529-2420

At this Rice Village Italian spot, chef John Watt will be offering the regular menu as well as a special Sunday three-course brunch menu for $25 per person plus tax and gratuity. There will also be off-the-menu specials for the day, plus a children’s menu and vegetarian/gluten-free menu. The lunch/dinner menu will be served from 3 to 10 p.m.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

Set a historic 113-year-old log cabin on an acre of beautiful grounds, the original lodge restaurant will be open offer a holiday three-course brunch menu from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($55 per person plus tax, gratuity and beverages). Dine on options from Texas-fried quail bites and springtime risotto to braised buffalo short rib Benedict and croissant bread pudding. The restaurant will also be open for dinner offering its a la carte dinner menu at 5 pm.

Regal Seafood, 12350 Southwest Freeway, 281-494- 8888.

Honor moms with “yum cha” (or dim sum) classics such as barbecue pork and steamed shrimp dumplings along with pumpkin puffs and shrimp pastry delicately made into festive shapes. Special entrées include braised and roasted quail, whole flounder served two ways, and Beijing duck carved tableside.

Steak 48, 4444 Westheimer A-100, 713-322-7448

This stylish River Oaks District steakhouse opens its doors at 11 a.m. for Mother’s Day Brunch. Guests will have a choice of several appetizers, sides and brunch entrees —including chef’s daily selection of fresh oysters, White Fish + Butter Poached Crab, Filet Mignon + Fried Egg, Colorado Rack of Lamb and Maryland Style Lump Crab Cakes. Reservations are available from 11a.m. to 9 p.m. Full menu also available all day.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295; 1140 Eldridge, 832-230-3842

Guests can enjoy a bounteous buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $24.95 per adult and $12 for kids under 12, plus tax and gratuity. Features include a made-to-order breakfast station (with things like eggs your way, huevos rancheros, chilaquiles and pancakes), an omelet station, salads, street tacos, an enchilada extravaganza station, sides, and desserts from tres leches to flan. Add mimosas for $5. A special a la carte menu will also be available, and the regular menu will be offered from 3 to 9:30 p.m.

Tango & Malbec, 2800 Sage, 713-629-8646

The Argentinean restaurant is offering a Mother’s Day special for $38, which includes one mimosa plus a starter, entree and dessert. Enjoy dishes such as empanadas, filet mignon with peppercorn sauce, pan-seared salmon with salsa fresca and cuatro leches with dulce de leche.

Third Coast, 6550 Bertner, 6th floor, 713-749-0400

Perched atop a six-story waterfall in the heart of the Texas Medical Center, Third Coast will be offering a bountiful brunch buffet, including an oyster bar, omelet station and carving station, available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $50 per adult and $18 per child ages six to 12, plus tax, gratuity and beverages.

Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen, 1212 Waugh, 713-528-3474

This Gulf Coast kitchen will be serving brunch from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., then its regular dinner menu, including off-the-menu seasonal specials, until 9 p.m.

Urban Eats, 3414 Washington, 832-834-4417

Moms and guests can add Bubbly Flights to any brunch entrée on Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13. Each flight includes a bottle of Domaine Chandon Blanc de Noir ($35) or Wycliff Champagne ($25) and four fresh juices to build your own mimosas, bellinis, and ginger and blackberry spritzers. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Xochi, 1777 Walker, 713-300-4440

Hit up one of Houston’s hottest restaurants and enjoy a bounteous Sunday brunch buffet exploring the flavors of Oaxaca, offered from 10 a.m. to 2:30 pm. Guests can expect a variety of breakfast and lunch items, from egg dishes to seafood to grilled meats, plus a dessert spread featuring housemade chocolate and Mexican hot chocolate. Cost is $45 per adult and $15 per child (ages 12 and under), plus tax, gratuity and beverages. There will also be Catrina face painting for kids of all ages.

