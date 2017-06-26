Preview: Roka Akor, A Nationally Acclaimed Sushi and Robata Steakhouse, Opens in Houston Today

EXPAND Blue fin tuna flight at Roka Akor, the new sushi and robata steakhouse at Weslayan and West Alabama. The restaurant opens to the public today, June 26, 2017. Photo by Mai Pham

It’s been a banner year for the Houston restaurant scene, and it’s not stopping anytime soon. Just when we thought that we’d seen it all, a new restaurant comes along that’s ready to take Houston by storm. Roka Akor, which opens to the public today, June 26, is definitely up to the challenge.

A high end sushi and Japanese robata steakhouse with locations in San Francisco, Scottsdale and Chicago, Roka Akor has been named one of the Top 10 Sushi Spots in the country by Bon Appetit Magazine and one of the Best Sushi Restaurants in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure Magazine .

Love Uchi Houston, Kata Robata and MF Sushi? Roka Akor will be giving Houston’s best sushi restaurants a run for their money with gorgeously plated and ingeniously designed signature sashimi platters, in which slices of sashimi — many imported from Japan — are arranged attractively on a bed of crushed ice, with an illuminated mini ice-sculpture as the centerpiece.

Blue fin chu toro and maguro. Chu toro gets shaved truffles. Photo by Mai Pham

A selection of nigiri sushi and maki, or rolls will also be available to order both a la carte and in an omakase-style chef’s tasting. Overseeing the sushi side of the house is 17-year sushi veteran and corporate chef Mike Lim, whose years of experience in the Bay area include time as one of the lead sushi chefs at Morimoto in Napa Valley.

A cook fires up the robata grill. Photo by Mai Pham

On the steak and seafood front, Roka Akor offers an entirely new experience centered around its exhibition style, 12-foot robata grill which utilizes maple wood, charcoal and Japanese bincho tan coals. Patrons will be able to choose marbled, prime cuts of steak sourced from Snake River Farms and buttery, A5-grade Wagyu from Japan, accompanied by housemade sauces that take the flavor of a meat to another level

Additionally, and this is an important point— Roka Akor is one of only two restaurants in Houston (and one of 17 restaurants in the entire nation) that will be offering authentic Kobe beef sourced from Tajima cows in the Hyoko Prefecture, which are identifiable via a 10-digit code on the official Kobe Beef website.

“We only get one Kobe loin a week,” says Roka Akor corporate chef Ce Bian who has worked all around the world. “The loin is 6.5 pounds, about 100 ounces, and the minimum order is three ounces,” he says, saying that those who want the Kobe can expect to pay almost double the price of Wagyu.

“Opening price Monday will be $55 an ounce, versus about $30 to $35 an ounce for A5 Wagyu that we have from Hokkaido, Miyazaki and Kumamoto." In other words, if you want to experience this extremely prized, buttery, melt-in-your-mouth beef without flying to Japan, you better act quickly.

Signature beef tataki appetizer is topped with freshly shaved truffles ($22). Photo by Mai Pham

Rounding out the menu are beautifully plated appetizers such as the signature beef tataki and the toro tartare with Osetra caviar. There is also a section for seafood with notable items such as the Madagascar tiger prawn and Alaskan king crab, a selection of vegetable sides and tempura.

For dessert, patrons can have the option of a chef’s dessert tasting — in which the kitchen decides what to send out at $15 per person — or individual desserts such as the Valrohna molten chocolate cake or the mango shaved ice.

As if that isn’t enough, there is a robust beverage program with a pleasing selection of craft cocktails, an impressive wine list which has received praise by Wine Spectator, and a killer lineup for Japanese whisky fanatics.

The exhibition-style robata grill. Photo by Mai Pham

Design-wise, the L-shaped 6,500-square-foot space, designed by the principals at parent company JNK Concepts, makes wonderful use of natural light by day, incorporating pale wooden floors and tabletops with clean glass and mixed metal motifs. Patrons can choose to dine in one of three distinct areas — the bar, the sushi bar, or the dining room, which wraps around the corner with seats overlooking the robata grill.

On a final note, Roka Akor’s menu is one of those menus that can be a little overwhelming for the first time visitor. To streamline the experience, they offer the Roka Akor Omakase, in which you trust the chef and let them handle the experience for you, available with a two person minimum, for $128 per person. The omakase will take you through a sampling of the appetizers, sushi, sashimi, steak and sides and is a nice way to experience the restaurant’s greatest hits.

Scroll down below for a preview of Roka Akor Houston.

Toro tuna tartare is beautifully plated and topped with Osetra caviar ($22). Photo by Mai Pham

Pork belly appetizer from the robata grill ($14). Photo by Mai Pham

The sushi counter at Roka Akor. Photo by Mai Pham

Uni (sea urchin) nigiri from Hokkaido ($18 per order of 2). Photo by Mai Pham

Robata grilled Alaskan King Crab with chili lime butter ($48). Photo by Mai Pham

Wagyu is presented in this lidded container, which is opened at the table so you can appreciate the aromas. Photo by Mai Pham

Wagyu ribeye from Japan (MKT price, min of 3 ounces). Photo by Mai Pham

Certificate of authenticity accompanies all the Japanese Wagyu and Kobe selections. Photo by Mai Pham

Bone marrow - suggested accompaniment to any of the wagyu dishes. ($8) Photo by Mai Pham

Sweet corn with soy garlic butter. ($8) Photo by Mai Pham

Chef's choice dessert platter ($15 per person). Photo by Mai Pham

Japanese cheesecake with poached peaches and lychee sorbet ($12). Photo by Mai Pham

Roka Akor is located at 2929 Weslayan and is open to the public beginning June 26, 2017. Opening hours are: Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information or to make reservations, visit www.rokaakor.com.