Au Naturel: Natural Wines Are Pouring Into Houston

"They were a hard sell, sometimes even hard to give away." Adele Corrigan, general manager and sommelier of Midtown wine bar, 13 Celsius, recalls the early days of selling natural wine in Houston. The movement started by independent French winemakers in the early 1980s took decades to make its way to Texas. For years, the few Houston bars selling the stuff were not selling much of it, and it took the persistence of a few committed enthusiasts to keep the movement alive in the Bayou City.

Ironically, the wines she's referring to, the one's she couldn't give away, were the Sicilian natural wines of Frank Cornelissen; now considered some of the best natural wines in the world, and sold in bars from here to Brooklyn by the magnum.

Houston is by no means a hot bed of natural wine buzz. The movement is still happening in niche bars and among educated and adventurous chefs and sommeliers. Still, a trend is no doubt taking shape. Thanks to professionals like Corrigan, and Public Service's Justin Vann, Houstonians are being exposed to not only the wines, but the philosophy and driving motives behind natural wine making.