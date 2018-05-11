Wet'n'Wild SplashTown's New Food Offerings

OK the water slides and rapids are great and all and the main reason you go to a water park. But if you stay long enough you're going to get hungry.
Here's the latest offerings from Wet'n'Wild SplashTown that recently opened for the summer. Here's the new items you can tuck into there.
Carnitas: slow-roasted pork, pico, lettuce and Mexican crema on two corn tortillas
Kickin’ Chicken Street Tacos: spicy chicken, lettuce, bacon and Sriracha jalapeno ranch
Angry Bird: spicy chicken tenders, pepper jack cheese and Sriracha jalapeno ranch on a bun
The Texas Luau Sandwich: smoked pork, grilled pineapple and bacon
The Texan Burger: 1/3-pound all-beef patty topped with onion rings and BBQ sauce
Funnel Cake: Blackberry Cobbler, Peaches ‘n’ Cream
Funnel Cake: Upside Down Pineapple Cake
Deep Fried Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: New dessert available at the park
