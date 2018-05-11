 


An oldie but a goodie: The Triple Cheeseburger
Photo courtesy of Wet'n'Wild Splash Town

Wet'n'Wild SplashTown's New Food Offerings

Houston Press | May 11, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

OK the water slides and rapids are great and all and the main reason you go to a water park. But if you stay long enough you're going to get hungry.

Here's the latest offerings from Wet'n'Wild SplashTown that recently opened for the summer. Here's the new items you can tuck into there.

Photo courtesy of Wet'n'Wild Splash Town

Carnitas: slow-roasted pork, pico, lettuce and Mexican crema on two corn tortillas

Photo courtesy of Wet'n'Wild Splash Town

Kickin’ Chicken Street Tacos: spicy chicken, lettuce, bacon and Sriracha jalapeno ranch

Photo courtesy of Wet'n'Wild Splash Town

Angry Bird: spicy chicken tenders, pepper jack cheese and Sriracha jalapeno ranch on a bun

Photo courtesy of Wet'n'Wild Splash Town

The Texas Luau Sandwich: smoked pork, grilled pineapple and bacon

Photo courtesy of Wet'n'Wild Splash Town

The Texan Burger: 1/3-pound all-beef patty topped with onion rings and BBQ sauce

Photo courtesy of Wet'n'Wild Splash Town

Funnel Cake: Blackberry Cobbler, Peaches ‘n’ Cream

Photo courtesy of Wet'n'Wild Splash Town

Funnel Cake: Upside Down Pineapple Cake

Photo courtesy of Wet'n'Wild Splash Town

Funnel Cake: Blackberry Cobbler Funnel Cake

Photo courtesy of Wet'n'Wild Splash Town

Deep Fried Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: New dessert available at the park

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 28-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

