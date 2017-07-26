New Houston Happy Hours With Cheap Food Deals

EXPAND Japanese fried chicken with smoked chile aoili is on the menu for $8 during Roka Akor's happy hour. Photo by Jack Thompson

Seems like every day new happy hours are popping up around H-Town. In fact, the Houston Press recently rounded up more than 20 of the best new happy hours to try this summer with great food in addition to drink deals. Restaurants including Pax Americana, Killen's STQ and BLT are currently killing it. But here are three more great spots to add to the list. These happy hours are particularly awesome because they offer food menus with about a dozen items each on the cheap. Bonus: Two of these spots have happy hour every day.

Mosey up to the Roka Akor bar.

Roka Akor, 2929 Wesleyan

This swanky new robata and sushi house is one of the hottest seats in town. That being said, it's not the cheapest, so the fact that the weeks-old eatery is already launching happy hour is pretty great.

From 4:30 to 6 p.m. daily, you'll find a menu of a dozen Japanese small plates, from select sushi rolls to Wagyu and kimchi dumplings, with fried chicken, fried squid and much more in the $4 to $8 range. Throw in the $3 draft Sapporo, $5 sake, $7 wines by the glass and $8 cocktails and you're looking at the snazziest new happy hour in town.

Spinach and artichoke dip gone wild.

The Union Kitchen, 3452 Ella

The fourth location of The Union Kitchen has been open on Ella for about one year, playing its part in a greater wave of new eateries hitting the area that are both family-friendly yet aim to serve parents who (sometimes) want to escape their brood of couch- and carseat-destroying booger goblins as well.

In that respect, it turns out The Union Kitchen has a pretty great happy hour special that happens every day from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and also extends to 7 p.m. if you're part of the restaurant's loyalty program.

A handful of $5 drink specials include wines by the glass— yes, there is rosé— bellinis, mimosas, sangria and even a few boozier cocktails A Hornitos Old Fashioned, for instance, along with riffs on French 75 and a Cosmo. You can also get $4 draft beers and $4.50 premium drafts.

But the real draw here is nearly dozen snack plates including sliders, spinach artichoke dip, smoked chicken wings with mango barbecue sauce, poke (naturally), Frito Pie and more for just $5.

$1 oysters at SaltAir. Yes, you can eat bivalves in the summer.

SaltAir Seafood Kitchen, 3029 Kirby

The beloved Upper Kirby seafood spot just launched a new dinner menu with chef Brandi Keys drawing influence from Baja to the Mediterranean and there's a new happy hour as well. Here you'll find $1 Gulf oysters and $2 East Coast oysters, along with $5 wines by the glass, drafts for $2 off, and $7 cocktails including a Dark and Stormy and a Bee's Knees.

The new happy hour snack menu features the likes of $6 mini tuna tacos, beef satay, shrimp tempura and more. Available Monday to Saturday, 3 to 7 p.m.

