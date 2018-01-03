Ryan Pera and Agricole Hospitality Head For Montrose

Agricole Hospitality will open Night Heron at 1601 West Main this February in the space formerly known as Lowbrow. According to a press release the menu will offer, “small plates and shareables… explore cuisines from around the world… beers on tap, a 75-bottle wine list with strong by-the-glass offerings, and expert focused cocktails.”
Also, wait for it: a weekend brunch menu.
Pera states, “We are super excited. We walked the space and felt that it had what it needed to be a great bar in a great neighborhood in Houston.”
In a phone interview, Pera, had great things to say about general manager, Julie Rogers, and executive chef Jacob Pate. Rogers has worked with Agricole at Coltivare since January of 2015. Pate, while taking a sous chef position at Nobie’s, previously worked with the Coltivare team for three years.
Pera states, “Julie has been with us for over three years now, she is an incredible manager, she has warmth, she has passion, she has knowledge, a true front-of-the-house service person. She is hard-working, smart, and great with staff, for us it was a no-brainer for us to put her in this position.”
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Pera explains that Pate had been on his radar to move up, but encouraged him to take the opportunity to be a sous chef at Nobie’s. “When this position opened he was the first person that came to mind. He is super hard-working, very talented, driven and ready to run a kitchen.”
Interestingly, especially for a chef, Pate loves brunch service. As far as the menu goes, “he is particularly looking forward to highlighting flavors from Southeast Asia and the Caribbean, but isn’t limiting himself in any way.”
Night Heron will be designed by fellow Agricole partner, Morgan Weber, with the interior being “inspired by nature and the Gulf Coast ecosystem…airy and bright with a light color palette.” The restaurant will seat 60 people inside and 40 people on the patio. They will be open weekdays from 2 p.m. to midnight; Fridays 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to midnight.
Agricole Hospitality is also slated to open EaDo concepts Indianola, Miss Carousel and Vinny’s in April/May of 2018.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!