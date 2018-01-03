Ryan Pera and Agricole Hospitality Head For Montrose

Agricole Hospitality will open Night Heron at 1601 West Main this February in the space formerly known as Lowbrow. According to a press release the menu will offer, “small plates and shareables… explore cuisines from around the world… beers on tap, a 75-bottle wine list with strong by-the-glass offerings, and expert focused cocktails.”

Also, wait for it: a weekend brunch menu.

Pera states, “We are super excited. We walked the space and felt that it had what it needed to be a great bar in a great neighborhood in Houston.”