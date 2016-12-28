Not Just a Rumor, Laurenzo's Opening a Second Location in Midtown

EXPAND Laurenzo's Bar & Grill will open on January 23 at 1910 Bagby, suite 100 where the Republic Smokehouse & Saloon used to be. Photo courtesy of Laurenzo's

Executive Chef/ President of El Tiempo Cantina, Domenic Laurenzo confirmed with the Houston Press that the company has teamed up with Landmark Hospitality Group (the group behind Hearsay) to open a second location of the popular Tex-Mex and prime rib restaurant at 1910 Bagby, suite 100, site of the former Republic Smokehouse & Saloon. Landmark still owns the lease on that space but "we'll take care of daily operations and management of the restaurant," said Laurenzo.

The new restaurant is called Laurenzo's Bar & Grill and will feature a more streamlined, condensed version of the original Laurenzo's on Washington Avenue. The current menu offers more than 60 items, the one we are working on for the Bar & Grill will have around 40 items, but will still include our customer's favorites like the prime rib, our French Dip sandwich, the Sunday gravy, soups , salads and the pizza section as well.

Minor cosmetic changes for the interior on the restaurant. Photo courtesy of Laurenzo's

Construction has begun with a few minor cosmetic changes to the interior and a new red awning will be added overhead to the exterior to help define the space. The dining area and bar has booths, tables and cocktail high-tops, with seating for 300 diners. With 12 televisions and a great sound system in place, the bar is sure to be a new favorite midtown hangout.

Expect Laurenzo's Bar & Grill to open on January 23. Hours will match the original location, but weekend nights, Thursdays through Saturdays, the restaurant will be open later, closing at midnight. A limited food menu will be available for late night cravings. Paid parking is available in the garage above the restaurant. Laurenzo's will validate parking at lunchtime and valet will be available for dinner hours.