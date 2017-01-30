Not So Hunky Dory? Another Treadsack Concept Loses Its Chef

The dining room at Hunky Dory. Photo by Troy Fields

The Treadsack International group's Heights-based British gastropub Hunky Dory is losing its founding chef Richard Knight on February 5. As the Houston Chronicle first reported, the split is reportedly amicable with Knight moving on to pursue other projects, including one with his wife Carrie Jean Knight.

Graham Laborde, the chef of neighboring Treadsack concept Bernadine's, which features a menu inspired by the Gulf Coast along I-10, will oversee the Hunky Dory kitchen after Knight's departure. So do expect some menu changes come February.

Knight brought the restaurant acclaim for his fish and chips, incredible cheese and charturie board Silver Salver, and more. Before opening Hunky Dory, he operated nose-to-tail concept Feast from 2008-2013.

Knight's plans to peace out come hot on the heels of PJ and Apple Stoops leaving Treadsack critical darling Foreign Correspondents in December. The Northern Thai concept was just a little over a year old when it ultimately shuttered not a day after the chefs left, taking adjacent bar Canard down with it.

Earlier this January, the Houston Press's own Craig Malisow reported that the swift expansions from the acclaimed group—owners Chris Cusack and Joey Treadway opened Foreign Correspondents, Hunky Dory, Bernadine's and Canard between October 2015 and March 2016—could be in part to blame for its financial problems, which include the Texas Comptroller's Office threatening to seize cash for back taxes and $1.1 million in liens dished out by the IRS.

The Treadsack group also operates concepts Down House, D&T Drive Inn, and Johnny's Gold Brick.