Sticky's Chicken Will Be At Menu Of Menus...And Other Exciting News

"I can do better than that," Ceferino Vivares or "V" as he's known around town, said matter-of-factly to his children Patsy and Benson as they sat in a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant 15 years ago.

V has proven himself a man of his word. The wow factor of Sticky's Chicken wings is the crunchiness in texture… and the sauce, oh the sticky sauce. It wasn't until halfway through the interview that Patsy and I discovered who my Cinderella chicken wing from the Rodeo Uncorked! Best Bites Competition belonged to. The slipper fit all right, and the realization made us burst into laughter.

Get excited, because this year Sticky's Chicken will be cooking at the Houston Press Menu of Menus for the first time.