Sticky's Chicken Will Be At Menu Of Menus...And Other Exciting News

"I can do better than that," Ceferino Vivares or "V" as he's known around town, said matter-of-factly to his children Patsy and Benson as they sat in a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant 15 years ago.
V has proven himself a man of his word. The wow factor of Sticky's Chicken wings is the crunchiness in texture… and the sauce, oh the sticky sauce. It wasn't until halfway through the interview that Patsy and I discovered who my Cinderella chicken wing from the Rodeo Uncorked! Best Bites Competition belonged to. The slipper fit all right, and the realization made us burst into laughter.
Get excited, because this year Sticky's Chicken will be cooking at the Houston Press Menu of Menus for the first time.
Years ago, after deciding he could make a better wing himself, V quickly nailed the recipe and in 2014 after several people saying, "hey, these are pretty good" his children bought a food truck and made his creation a reality. In fact, later that year the sister and brother team would go on to win the Houston Press Wingtoberfest.
While food trucks do serve as an incubator for restaurant entrepreneurs, the logistics of running them are often demanding. Owners not only worry about where to find customers, but as Vivares explains, "will my truck make it to that spot." She remembers having to tow their truck to Super Bowl Live last year. Their dream is to eventually make it to a brick and mortar space and from there, "create a little Sticky's empire."
With that being said, Sticky's Chicken is happy to announce they are ready to take the next step. They've signed a lease at the Sawyer Yards community in the First Ward neighborhood. They are also thrilled to be included among other brick-and-mortar restaurants at this year's Menu of Menu's and plan to serve their best seller, "chicken and rice."
The best way to find Sticky's Chicken before Menu of Menus is to check their Facebook or Twitter accounts for their location. They typically frequent the space outside of Anvil and McIntyre's.
The Houston Press Menu of Menu' Extravaganza is being held on Tuesday April 10 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Silver Street Station, 2000 Edwards.
Right now through April 1 there is a Voice Daily Deal offering discounted tickets. The price of GA tickets has been discounted from $65 to $45 and VIP tickets have been discounted from $100 to $80.
Confirmed restaurants to date are:
