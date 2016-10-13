Okay, We're Cooking "Monster Mash-Mallow Halloween Krispies"

Photo by Chris Lane

Halloween is my favorite holiday, and always has been. While I'm a decent cook, I rarely venture into making desserts or snacks, but a month or two ago, I was suddenly inspired to come up with a new one for the season and my sweet tooth. I always dug Rice Krispies Treats, and it seemed like an ideal base for something new, or at least something appropriate for our spookiest time of year.

Photo by Chris Lane

Remembering the monster cereals from my childhood, I figured why not make something like Rice Krispies Treats, except jazz things up a little by using Boo-Berry, Franken Berry or Count Chocula instead of Rice Krispies? My experiment might not be original — it seems like someone else would've tried this before me — but I gave it a shot and was pleasantly surprised with the results. Here's the recipe.

You'll need:

6 cups of cereal.

I'd use at least 2 cups of Rice Krispies — otherwise it'll be really sweet — and then 2 cups each of Boo-Berry and Franken Berry. I considered also using Count Chocula, but was informed that chocolate mixed with fruit flavor was an "abomination," so I decided not to. Others might disagree and give it a shot.

3 tablespoons butter.

1 package (10 oz) of Jet-Puffed marshmallows.

Directions:



In a large saucepan melt the butter over a low heat. When it's melted, add the marshmallows and continue to melt them, stirring often. Once it is all melted and stirred together, remove from heat.

Photo by Chris Lane

Add the cereals. I found it easiest to portion out the different kinds and have them ready and already mixed with one another. Stir them into the melted ingredients until all cereal is coated well.

Photo by Chris Lane

Use a buttered spatula to press the mixture evenly into a 13x9-inch pan that you've coated with cooking spray. Cool, and then cut into small squares. Serve!

Photo by Chris Lane

This recipe produces a colorful and tasty alternative to regular Rice Krispies Treats, and it's a nostalgic way to enjoy Halloween. The monster cereals seem to be released seasonally for a month or two each year, so it's a cool treat for this time of the year. It has the texture and taste reminiscent of Rice Krispies Treats, but definitely is something entirely different. I call these "Monster Mash-Mallow Halloween Krispies." Enjoy.