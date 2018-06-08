Openings and Closings: A Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® in Houston

Editor's note: Our usual Openings and Closings correspondent took some time off this week so please bear with us until she returns.
In plenty of time for Father's Day, Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® opened June 7 in the mall at 303 Memorial City Way in West Houston.
Strategically located next to the playground and the Cinemark Theater, the cafe will, of course, feature the famous Toll House cookie recipe in its products. It will seat up to 20 guests for cookies and all sorts of baked good, but it will also have paninis and wraps if you want to sit down for lunch.
There is even a Cookie Dough Rewards program, worth checking out if you're a frequent indulger.
Richard Knight, the chef who found a new home at Harold's Restaurant & Tap Room, 350 West 19th, is already leaving after a short stay, according to Houston Food Finder. Reportedly Knight is busy supporting "Show Us Your Goods" as a potential television series highlighting farmers who go it the natural way. He also says he wants to spend more time with his family back in England.
And just what the Houston area needs: another Potbelly restaurant. Community Impact reports that Potbelly Sandwich Shop will open in a new retail center at 14140 Cypress Rosehill.
Community Impact also says that The Shack Burger Resort on Telge Road in Cypress has been sold to the owner of Backyard Grill and owners Mark McShaffry and Brian Sandel plan to rename it CreekWood Grill. They plan to offer burgers, chicken tenders, salads and comfort food, according to the report.
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema LaCenterra in Katy is opening soon; they just won't say exactly when. A media tour at the 2707 Commerical Cneter Boulevard K100 location is scheduled for next week and the news may be out by then. We'll be there to cover it and pass on what they say.
Another Randall's bit the dust. This one at 12312 Barket Cypress, according to Community Impact. the Houston Chronicle's Nancy Sarnoff had an interesting story on this explaining what the Randalls' stores closures mean for Houston's grocery scene. According to the Chron article, Randall's has closed 25 stores in the last 13 years, three of them in 2018. the remaining big players: H-E-B, Kroger and Walmart.
The Ready Room, a cocktail bar at 2626 White Oak, held its soft opening on May 31.
Mon Cheri Macarons will open in August or September in Sugar Land, according to Community Impact. Initially the shop at 1912 Westcott, Suite 228, will offer various macarons but may offer other desserts later. That same address will also host the Vietnamese restaurant Pho Ben in Suite 238 this fall. This is the second location for these owners.
