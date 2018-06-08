Openings and Closings: A Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® in Houston

Editor's note: Our usual Openings and Closings correspondent took some time off this week so please bear with us until she returns.

In plenty of time for Father's Day, Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® opened June 7 in the mall at 303 Memorial City Way in West Houston.

Strategically located next to the playground and the Cinemark Theater, the cafe will, of course, feature the famous Toll House cookie recipe in its products. It will seat up to 20 guests for cookies and all sorts of baked good, but it will also have paninis and wraps if you want to sit down for lunch.